Depression: Exercises And Asanas To Help Alleviate Depression Symptoms

What is depression? Some people confuse feeling depressed with being clinically depressed. When you suffer from clinical depression you have a mood disorder where you suffer from persistent loss of interest in activities for about six to eight months to term it as depression (Source: Medicalnewstoday). It is common in women as compared to men. The exact cause of depression is not known yet as it is a result of complex altercations in genetic, biological, psychosocial and environmental factors. Some study says that exercising can help boost up the mood. Let us see what the study says.

Can exercise help soothe patients suffering from depression?

Aerobic exercise is thought to help by raising the endorphin levels and stimulating the release of norepinephrine which boosts the mood. Research says that exercise works as good as anti-depressant drugs (Souce: Harvard Health Publishing) for some people although it might not be enough to cure depression. Exercising basically improves the brain function by releasing endorphins and improving the neural connections in the hippocampus. The hippocampus region of the brain is observed to be smaller in patients who are depressed. Depression manifests the whole body, mind and your will power, so making yourself start doing workout will be a bigger task for depressed patients. Once you have gained supremacy over your mind you will be able to include exercise in your daily routine.

Workout to help alleviate depression symptoms

Main symptoms of depression include loss of interest, weight loss, insomnia, restlessness, feeling unworthy, suicidal thoughts and the incapability to think. Even though there is no specific exercise that is recommended for depression. Here are some asanas that may help alleviate the symptoms. (Source: YogaJournal) The different yoga poses have different benefits and ensuring blood circulation to various locations in the body. According to the Harvard Mental Health Letter, yoga helps in reducing the impact of stress, increase the energy of the body, provide a similar kind of soothing feeling as you get during meditation, relaxation, and gym exercise.

Adho Mukha Svanasana (Downward-Facing Dog Pose)

Paschimottanasana (Seated Forward Bend)

Halasana (Plow Pose)

Prasarita Padottanasana (Wide-Angle Standing Forward Bend)

Dwi Pada Viparita Dandasana (Two-Legged Inverted Staff Pose)

Urdhva Dhanurasana (Upward-Facing Bow Pose)

Balasana (Child's Pose)

Salamba Sarvangasana (Shoulderstand)

Disclaimer: The content provided above is for information purpose. This is no way intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.