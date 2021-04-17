Double Masking Can Increase Protection Against COVID-19, Says Study

Double masking can provide a higher level of protection from COVID-19, concluded a study led by researchers at the University of North Carolina Health Care about filtration of SARS-CoV-2-type molecules through face coverings. As most nations are rocked with the second or third wave of the novel coronavirus, the findings of the study published in JAMA Internal Medicine on April 16 has stated that the reason for the enhanced filtration of two masks is not about adding too many layers of cloth but eliminating any gaps of poor-fitting areas of the mask.

"The medical procedure masks are designed to have very good filtration potential based on their material, but the way they fit our faces isn't perfect," said Emily Sickbert-Bennett, PhD, associate professor of infectious diseases at the UNC School of Medicine and lead author of the study.

In order to test the fitted filtration efficiency (FFE) achieved through double masking, UNC researchers worked with James Samet, PhD, and colleagues in the USEPA Human Studies Facility on the campus of UNC-Chapel Hill. The researchers filled a 10-foot by 10-foot stainless-steel exposure chamber with minute salt particle aerosols and then studied the impact on combinations of masks to determine the effectiveness or if they were at keeping particles out of their breathing space.

Each participant of the study was fitted with a metal sample port, that was further attached to the tubing in the exposure chamber that measured the concentration of the particles entering the breathing space underneath the mask or mask’s combination."We also had the researchers in the chamber undergo a series of range-of-motion activities to simulate the typical motions a person may do throughout their day -- bending at the waist, talking, and looking left, right, up and down," said Phillip Clapp, PhD, an inhalation toxicologist in the UNC School of Medicine who has been testing mask FFE with Sickbert-Bennett since the pandemic began.

What are the findings?

As per the findings, the baseline fitted filtration efficiency (FFE) of a mask varies for each person but generally, a procedure mask without altering the fit is about 40-60 per cent effective at filtering COVID-19-causing-sized particles. A cloth mask is nearly 40 per cent effective. FFE improved by 20 per cent on double masking.

"We've found that wearing two loosely fitted masks will not give you the filtration benefit that one, snug-fitting procedure mask will," Sickbert-Bennett said. "And with the current data supporting how effective mask-wearing is at preventing the spread of COVID-19, the best kind of double-masking is when you and the person you are interacting with are each correctly wearing a very snug-fitting mask."

Image credits: PTI/Pixabay