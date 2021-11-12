Effective Home Remedies For Diabetes: Ways To Manage Your Sugar Levels

Stress, an inactive lifestyle, and a lack of exercise all have a direct influence on diabetes and your body's general metabolism. Diabetes can be inherited, but it is primarily a lifestyle-related disorder in which the sugar levels in the body are abnormally high compared to the typical fasting blood sugar level. Because it is a chronic condition, a person must take medicine to monitor blood glucose (sugar) levels. However, there are several effective diabetic home treatments that can help you regulate blood sugar levels.

“There are 4 pillars of diabetes management: medicines, monitoring, diet and physical activity. Always remember, a healthy inside gives rise to a healthier outside! Do SMBG daily and consume methi dana/ karela/cinnamon on an empty stomach to increase body metabolism" says Madhuparna Pramanick, Diabetes Educator, BeatO

Ways to Manage Diabetes

Following are the two essential changes you can make to beat diabetes at home.

By following a balanced diet

Exercising regularly

Balanced Diet

One of the most effective home remedies for diabetes is to have a balanced diet. Here is a comprehensive list of the food items that you should consider including in your diabetes diet.

BITTER GOURD (KARELA)

Karela is extremely beneficial and great for diabetics. The plant is high in insulin-polypeptide-P, which gives it the power to bring down your blood sugar levels. In addition to this, bitter gourd (also known as karela) is also rich in active substances that have anti-diabetic properties called charatin and momordicin.

How to use:

You should eat karela once a week. You can try Karela curry or sabzi.

You can also drink karela juice. To prepare this instantly, slice the karela and remove the seeds. Just blend this sliced karela in any blender or mixer. Take it early in the morning (empty stomach).

FENUGREEK

Apart from being regularly used in Indian kitchens, fenugreek is also known for its great health benefits. Fenugreek is rich in nutrients that improve glucose tolerance and control diabetes.

How to use:

Soak 2 tbsp of the seeds in water overnight. Drink the water along with the seeds on an empty stomach in the morning.

Alternatively, one can consume fenugreek seed powder with milk or even hot/cold water.

MANGO LEAVES

Fresh mango leaves are highly beneficial for diabetics. Mango leaves have multiple health benefits such as lowering blood pressure and treating gall and kidney stones. However, we’ve included it in our list because the biggest benefit of consuming mango leaves is that it reduces sugar levels.

How to use:

One can sun-dry mango leaves and grind them to powder. Consume this powder with water twice a day for better results.

Try boiling the mango leaves in water and drink that water in the morning on an empty stomach.

INDIAN GOOSEBERRY (AMLA)

Amla is rich in Vitamin C and is famous for managing glucose levels. It can help your pancreas to work efficiently to keep your sugar levels balanced.

How to use:

Remove the seeds and grind 2-3 amlas into a fine paste. Add 2 tablespoons of Amla paste with water to drink every morning.

Mix bitter gourd and amla juice to get double benefits. You can take it every morning.

Tip: Even eating raw amla daily can help you in reducing your sugar levels

DRUMSTICK OR MORINGA LEAVES

Drumsticks are rich in nutrients that can maintain your blood sugar levels. It offers a nutrient punch of vitamins including A, C, K, B along with minerals such as iron, calcium and magnesium. Drumstick leaves are also a great source of fibre and protein.

How to use:

Add drumstick leaves to a meal in the form of a sabzi or curry.

You can also add drumstick leaves in a salad or steam it like spinach.

SUNLIGHT

Sunlight is considered one of the best sources of Vitamin D. According to researchers, Vitamin D is essential for insulin production.

It is ideal to sit under sunlight for at least 30 minutes daily. This would prevent your Vitamin D deficiency.

You can consume orange juice, cheese, yoghurt, and cereals. They are rich in Vitamin D.

WATER

Diabetes increases the risk of dehydration. To reduce excess glucose, our kidneys try to pass out the extra sugar through urine. However, that means that it takes water too.

Drink a minimum of 2.5 – 3 litres of water daily.

Exercise regularly to Manage Diabetes

Exercise

Along with a balanced diet, one should also take out time to exercise. The following asanas can help keep your diabetes under control.

Sirsasana: It helps in calming the brain and relieving stress.

It helps in calming the brain and relieving stress. Ardha Matsyendrasana: This asana increases the elasticity of your spine.

This asana increases the elasticity of your spine. Vakrasana: Vakrasana helps in improving digestion and regulates the secretion of digestive juices. Additionally, they help in decreasing belly fat.

Vakrasana helps in improving digestion and regulates the secretion of digestive juices. Additionally, they help in decreasing belly fat. Mayurasana: Mayurasana helps in strengthening the organs including the intestines, spleen, liver, pancreas, and kidneys. It is also great for blood circulation in the abdominal area.

Mayurasana helps in strengthening the organs including the intestines, spleen, liver, pancreas, and kidneys. It is also great for blood circulation in the abdominal area. Bhujangasana: Bhujangasana is great for toning the body and relieving stress and fatigue.

Monitoring Sugar Levels at Home

Apart from a proper diet and exercise, one of the most important parts of diabetes management is monitoring sugar levels at home as one of the effective home remedies for diabetes is monitoring sugar levels at home.

Here are a few tips to keep in mind:

Always keep your testing kit, which includes a meter and other supplies with you at all times.

Keep a daily log of the readings and discuss any fluctuations with your educator.

Maintain a routine of how often you want to test your blood sugar.

Do not reuse your lancet or testing strips. This can increase the chances of infection.

While testing, do not squeeze your fingertip vigorously and instead hand your arm down and let your blood pool to the fingertip.

Consult with your diabetes educator if you are consuming both ayurvedic tablets for diabetes.

Once a person develops diabetes, it is essential to focus on ways to improve insulin secretion and pancreas functioning mechanisms to reduce the progression of the condition. The aforementioned effective home remedies for diabetes will help you in attaining the same.

Manage diabetes effectively at home. Get free glucometer and health coach support on BeatO App.