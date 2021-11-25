Faridabad Hospital Introduces cryo Technique for Lung Cancer And Tumour Treatments

The Cryo technique for lung cancer therapy has been developed by a private hospital in Faridabad. This is the latest, state-of-the-art technology in the field of interventional pulmonology. The Fortis Escorts Hospital in Faridabad is the first hospital in the city to use this technology.

Biopsies of endobronchial tumours inside the windpipe will be possible with this technology, which will be critical in improving lung cancer patients' clinical results. Dr Ravi Shekhar Jha, Additional Director and Consultant, Pulmonology, Fortis Escorts Hospital Faridabad, is the man behind the procedure. Cryo-technology, according to Dr Jha, also aids in early cancer diagnosis and palliative care in later stages of the disease.

Faridabad hospital introduces lung cancer cryo technique for treatment

Dr Jha said, "The pulmonology OPD has been witnessing an influx in the number of lung cancer patients. Now we see approximately 10-12 newly diagnosed cases of lung cancer every month. Whereas 5 years back, we used to have around 4 cases per month. The upsurge is being seen in the younger population." "The minimally invasive procedure is used to remove larger cancerous outgrowths in the lung using a freezing process that prevents bleeding which occurs with a normal biopsy," he said.

Increase in lung cancer cases

Dr Jha also stated that this is one of the safest tumour debulking techniques. Other equally important roles of Cryo include diagnosis of ILD (Interstitial lung disease), Sarcoidosis (an inflammatory disease that affects one or more organs), Lymphoma (cancer that begins in the immune system's infection-fighting cells), removal of foreign bodies and blood clots from the lungs, recanalization of an obstructive tracheal and/or bronchial tumour, and diagnosis and treatment of Carcinoid tumour (a tumour that often begins in the stomach). Dr Ajay Dogra, Facility Director, Fortis Healthcare, said, "As a leading healthcare delivery provider, we are constantly upgrading the technology used in the treatment of Non-Communicable and Communicable Diseases.”

According to Dr Ajay Dogra, an increase in lung and other cancer cases has occurred in recent years as a result of rising pollution and other factors such as sedentary lifestyles, lack of exercise, increased tobacco use, and unbalanced diets. By incorporating advanced technology into cancer care, they hope to improve treatment outcomes by ensuring accurate identification of diverse types of cancer patients.

Use of lung cancer cryo technique

Cryotherapy is the freezing of cancer cells in order to kill them. It's also known as cryoablation or cryosurgery. A tumour that is blocking an airway can be shrunk by cryotherapy. Patients with lung cancer who are not candidates for lung resection due to the advanced stage of the disease, the patient's poor general condition, or poor respiratory function, and who have tumour recurrence after radiotherapy, chemotherapy, or lung resection, as well as those with localised lung cancer who refuse to receive operative therapy.

Cancer is the biggest cause of death worldwide, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), with approximately 10 million deaths expected by 2020. Lung cancer was the leading cause of death in 2020, accounting for over 1.80 million fatalities. Tobacco use, a high BMI, alcohol usage, low fruit and vegetable consumption, and a lack of physical activity account for almost one-third of cancer fatalities. With today's sophisticated tools and earlier diagnosis, cancer therapy can have better outcomes with a significant reduction.

