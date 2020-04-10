France's Chief Epidemiologist Claims Obesity Is Major Risk Factor For COVID-19 Patients

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, France’s chief epidemiologist has reportedly claimed that being overweight is a major risk factor for people infected with COVID-19. According to reports, Professor Jean-François Delfraissy said that this is why the United States is particularly vulnerable to the coronavirus, due to the high level of obesity there.

Obesity puts people at risk

As per reports, Professor Jean-François Delfraissy heads the scientific council which is involved in advising the government on the coronavirus pandemic. Delfraissy also added that a large portion of France’s 67 million population were at risk from the coronavirus due to a wide range of factors such as age, pre-existing illness or obesity.

Read: 10 New Coronavirus Cases In Karnataka, Tally Crosses 200 Mark

Read: Mike Pence Vows To Hold WHO Accountable For Diminishing Coronavirus Threat

According to reports, while talking to radio Delfraissy said that the virus is not just dangerous for old people but can also affect young people, especially obese young people. Since the virus poses a significant threat to obese people, Delfraissy said he was worried about the United States because according to him the problem of obesity is well known and prominent.

As per reports, Delfraissy claimed that the mortality rate of young people entering the hospital with severe COVID-19 symptoms was 2 per cent but that number increased to 14 per cent for people with pre-existing illnesses and obesity. According to Delfraissy it is still too soon to end France’s lockdown. France has reported 117,749 positive coronavirus cases and has a death toll of 12,210 while over 20,000 people have recovered from the deadly virus.

Read: Pak Further Suspends Domestic, Intl Flights As Coronavirus Cases Cross 4,500

Read: Vital Assets Like Ships, Submarines Must Remain Free From Coronavirus: Navy Chief To Personnel

Coronavirus outbreak

After originating from China’s “wet markets”, the coronavirus has now claimed over 95,813 lives worldwide as of April 9. According to the tally by international news agency, the pandemic has now spread to 209 countries and has infected at least 1,607,912 people. Out of the total infections, 357,180 have been recovered but the easily spread virus is continuing to disrupt many lives.

(Image Credit PTI)