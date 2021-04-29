Fully Vaccinated Adults Above 65 Years 94% Less Likely To Get Severe COVID-19: CDC

The fully vaccinated adults of 65 and older are 94% less likely to be hospitalised with COVID-19, stated the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) citing new data. In a statement on April 28, CDC said that its assessment has found out that mRNA based COVID-19 vaccines reduce the COVID-19-related hospitalisations among older adults as compared to people of the same age who are not vaccinated against the novel coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2. Further, people who were partially vaccinated were 64% less likely to be hospitalised with the complications linked to COVID-19.

CDC also explained that people who were considered “partially vaccinated” in its assessment were those who received the first dose of COVID-19 jab two weeks earlier and “fully vaccinated” were two weeks after their second dose. The findings published on Wednesday are also the “first real-world findings in the United States confirming clinical trial data showing mRNA vaccines prevent severe COVID-19 illness.” The results also support the CDC’s recommendation for older adults above the age of 65 that reduces the risk of severe illness with COVID-19 among the vulnerable people.

“These findings are encouraging and welcome news for the two-thirds of people aged 65 and up who are already fully vaccinated,” said CDC Director Rochelle P. Walensky said in a statement.

“COVID-19 vaccines are highly effective and these real-world findings confirm the benefits seen in clinical trials, preventing hospitalizations among those most vulnerable. The results are promising for our communities and hospitals. As our vaccination efforts continue to expand, COVID-19 patients will not overwhelm health care systems – leaving hospital staff, beds, and services available for people who need them for other medical conditions,” she added. The findings were based on considering the hospitalisations in two American hospital networks covering 24 hospitals across 14 states.

Single Dose Can Cut Household Transmission By 50%

Meanwhile, a single shot of the COVID-19 vaccine can reduce transmission of the novel coronavirus by nearly 50%, said a study by Public Health England on April 28. The findings by the PHE published on Wednesday are the latest hope for the world that the surge in COVID-19 cases can be stemmed as it concluded that vaccinated people are far less likely to pass the infection onto others.

As per the Guardian report, the study found that the single dose of either Pfizer-BioNTech or Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines and the ones who became infected at least three weeks after getting the jab was between 38% and 49% less likely to pass the virus on to people living in their homes when compared to those who are unvaccinated.

Image credits: AP/Pixabay