Fungus Known As Candida Auris Could Cause A Pandemic More Fatal Than COVID: Scientists

While the world is struggling to contain the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, scientists at CDC recently warned against another one which is likely to come from a yeast-like fungus. The scientists have said that the next pandemic could be caused by ‘Candida Auris’, a fungus which resembles the Black Plague. They referred to CA as the “perfect pathogen” and said that should the fungus enter the bloodstream, it will almost certainly become fatal. They also added that if it enters the body through catheters or other tube-based equipment in hospitals, it would be even more fatal.

The fungus was first identified back in 2009 and it is almost impervious to antifungal drugs. According to The Sun, Johanna Rhodes, who is an epidemiologist from Imperial College, London, said that the fungus can survive on surfaces for long periods. She added that one of the things that make Candida Auris so scary is the fact that it can linger on inanimate surfaces for long periods and withstand whatever you throw at it.

‘Creature from black lagoon’

Following Rhodes remarks, the fungus was then compared to the Black Plague. CDC doctor Tom Chiller had found that the fungal makeup resembled substances that are found in lagoons and other brimming with bacteria. He said that the fungus is a creature from the black lagoon as it bubbled up and now it is everywhere.

It is worth noting that earlier this month, the CDC had announced that the Florida Department of Health was alerted to three Candida Auris bloodstream infections and one urinary tract infection in four patients with coronavirus disease who received care in the same dedicated COVID-19 unit of an acute care hospital. The CDC said that CA is “multidrug-resistant” yeast that can cause invasive infection. They added that its ability to colonize patients asymptomatically and persist on surfaces has contributed to previous CA outbreaks in health care settings.

Meanwhile, amid the unprecedented coronavirus pandemic, scientists across the globe have now warned that it is about time disease centres and specialists begin developing and investing more in preventing and treating infectious pathogens. They have warned that many such pandemics could pop up in the coming years. Several researchers have also attributed it to human activity and the depletion of natural resources, with climate change also emerging as an important variable.

