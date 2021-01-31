France Shuts Its Borders To Most Non-EU Travel Over Rise In Coronavirus Cases

France has again implemented a nationwide lockdown over coronavirus. As per the new instructions, travel from outside the EU has been banned. Also, testing requirements for people coming within the EU have now been tightened. However, a number of countries are exempted, as they are not considered at risk. Such as Australia, South Korea, Japan, New Zealand, Rwanda, Singapore and Thailand.

French PM Jean Castex has announced that France is to close its borders to all countries outside the EU from Sunday. However, I can confirm that this does NOT apply to hauliers, so trade will continue to flow smoothly. — Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP (@grantshapps) January 29, 2021

'Great risk'

French Prime Minister Jean Castex announced the new measures after an emergency government health security meeting at the presidential palace. The meeting warned of a “great risk” from the new variants. As a part of the new restrictions, the night curfew will be tightened, all large shopping centres will be closed, there will be police checks for those who violate France’s 12-hour-a-day curfew, hold secret parties or reopen restaurants.

According to the reports by AP, Castex said, “Our duty is to put everything in place to avoid a new lockdown, and the coming days will be decisive”. He added, “More than ever we should do everything to respect the rules”. Reports by AP suggest that 60 per cent of intensive care beds are occupied by virus patients.

An 'emergency' situation

This comes after France’s top medical advisor Prof Jean-Francois Delfraissy warned that the country was in an “emergency” situation adding that this week was critical. With the caseload of coronavirus still on the rise, the Emmanuel Macron-led government had implemented a strict curfew last week. However, the top health official opinionated that a full-fledged lockdown would be required in the near future.

While the French economy is slowly bouncing back, it is the country’s cultural and artistic landmarks that have been worst affected. The country, home to the largest museum in the world, is struggling to keep its business afloat and a possible lockdown would hammer it even further. On the contrary, Delfraissy, who heads the scientific council, called for a swift action from the government owing to spreading infection. In addition, he also raised concerns about new variants of the lethal SARS-CoV-2 virus. Last month, France reported multiple cases of UK mutant virus strain.

