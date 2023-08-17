Glutathione: Know Myths, Risks, Side Effects Of The Skin Lightening Antioxidant

In the era of appearance-consciousness, achieving the desired complexion has led many individuals to seek out various treatments, with glutathione skin-lightening therapies gaining significant attention. The latest streaming series, Made In Heaven 2, has once again sparked a discussion about the perils associated with these treatments. The series showcased a character's unfortunate experience with a skin-lightening treatment gone awry, igniting concerns about the use of glutathione for fairness.

2 things you need to know

According to Doctor, Intravenous application shows best results; oral forms take time.

Possible side effects include abdominal discomfort and skin reactions.

Dr. Kathak Modi-Shah, a renowned Consultant Dermatologist & Aesthetician, sheds light on the concept of glutathione as both an antioxidant and a potential skin-lightening agent. She elucidates, "Glutathione is an antioxidant composed of three amino acids: cysteine, glycine, and glutamate. While various antioxidant agents can contribute to skin brightening, glutathione is not a standalone solution for fairness. Limited scientific evidence supports its effectiveness in this regard."

(Glutathione is an antioxidant composed of three amino acids | Image: Shutterstock)

How much time does Glutathione takes to show results?

According to Dr. Kathak, the efficacy of glutathione treatment depends on its mode of administration. "Intravenous administration yields the best results, while oral tablets require a minimum of three months for visible effects. Even intravenously, multiple sessions are necessary. Glutathione exhibits notable benefits for individuals with chronic illnesses or high oxidative stress levels. However, it should not be solely relied upon as a mono-therapy."

What are the potential side effects of Glutathione?

While glutathione offers potential advantages, understanding its potential side effects is crucial. Dr. Kathak advises, "Common side effects include abdominal discomfort and muscle cramps. Consultation with a medical professional is essential, especially when co-morbidities are present. Excessive use of glutathione injections can result in severe skin reactions, including rashes, hives, chills, blisters, and lesions on the skin and mucous membranes."

(Excessive use of glutathione injections can result in severe skin reactions | Image: Shutterstock)

As the allure of fairer skin persists, education about the intricacies of skin-lightening treatments like glutathione becomes paramount. Clinics and individuals offering such treatments without proper qualifications can jeopardise the health and well-being of those seeking them. Consulting trained dermatologists and healthcare professionals before embarking on any skin-lightening journey is not only prudent but imperative.