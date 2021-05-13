Granules To Donate 16 Cr Paracetamol Tablets To Government Of Telangana To Fight COVID-19

Granules, a vertically integrated pharmaceutical company headquartered in Hyderabad, India, today announced it has pledged to provide the Government of Telangana Paracetamol-500 mg tablets free of cost to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. The company will provide 1 crore tablets every week, starting from today 12th May 2021, aggregating to 16 crore tablets worth Rupees Eight Crores over the next 4 months. Mrs. Uma Devi Chigurupati, Executive Director, Granules India, said:

"We believe that this contribution will complement the Government of Telangana’s efforts in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic in the State of Telangana,"

"As a company, Granules is always in the forefront of taking up corporate social responsibilities and contributing to society. Paracetamol is one of the most important drugs in the COVID treatment regimen. Being one of the largest producers of Paracetamol, it’s is our responsibility to make it available to the patients.” Mrs. Uma added.

About Granules India Ltd. (BSE: 532482, NSE: GRANULES)

Granules India Limited, incorporated in 1984 is a vertically integrated fast growing Indian pharmaceutical company headquartered at Hyderabad with best-in-class facilities and commitment to operational excellence, quality, and customer service. We are among the few pharmaceutical companies in the world to be present in the manufacturing of the entire value chain from Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), Pharmaceutical Formulation Intermediates (PFIs) and Finished Dosages (FDs).

Our products are being distributed to over 250 customers in regulated and semi-regulated markets with a global presence extending to over 60 countries with offices across India, U.S. and U.K. The Company has 7 manufacturing facilities out of which 6 are located in India and 1 in USA and has regulatory approvals from US FDA, EDQM, EU GMP, COFEPRIS, WHO GMP, TGA, K FDA, DEA, MCC and HALAL.