Health Tips: Top 3 Lesser-known Benefits Of Having Dinner Before 7 Pm

The main goal of maintaining good health is not only eating the right food and exercising, but it also includes eating the food at the right time. While it is said that you are what you eat, it is also true that eating meals at regular intervals at an appropriate time is not only good for weight loss but also for keeping the cardiovascular diseases away. Early dinner is not only good for your body but also helps you to sleep better.

Nutritionists and doctors have always recommended eating the last meal before 7 pm. However, it is not possible for everyone, considering the busy schedule that everyone follows. It is also said that the timing of your meals is likely to affect your body's weight regulation, metabolic regulation, heart health, and also sleep cycle. If you have ever wondered what are the benefits of eating before 7 pm, then you need to read on.

Here are some of the lesser-known benefits of eating your dinner early:

1. Promotes weight loss

Researchers have suggested that eating your meals between 6 am and 7 pm reduce the calorie intake. This is because the time that you have spent on eating has reduced which is why you are likely to consume fewer calories. It is said that a longer duration of the overnight fast that helps with increasing fat loss as the body has time to reach a state of ketosis. This also helps to improve digestion and also helps with weight loss.

2. Better sleep

Eating too much before bedtime can increase the risk of heartburn and indigestion, which makes it harder to fall asleep. This unhealthy habit also prevents the body from slowing down. Also, the food that is eaten earlier is not only digested better but it also helps you to sleep better and wake up energised.

3. Good for heart

People who are suffering from ailments like diabetes, thyroid, PCOS, and cardiovascular diseases should make it a point to consume dinner early. It is also advisable to have a light dinner before 7 pm. The food that you eat should be healthy and should also be low on sodium. This habit will ensure better health and also will keep cardiovascular diseases at bay.

Disclaimer: The content provided above is for information purpose. This is no way intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.