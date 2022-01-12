Here's A List Of Top Herbs And Spices To Manage Diabetes As Per Nutritionists

Indian kitchens are a veritable treasure trove of herbs and spices that are said to improve our overall health. Common spices have powerful antioxidant and antibiotic properties and have also been shown to effectively manage blood sugar levels. BeatO experts & nutritionists share a list of amazing spices that you can incorporate into your daily diet to help you manage diabetes.

Cinnamon

Cinnamon is known to effectively reduce high levels of blood sugar. Containing 18 percent polyphenols (micronutrients that support fighting disease), cinnamon intake can lead to a positive effect on the lipid profile of diabetes mellitus type 2, as well as glycaemic control.

Fenugreek

Used commonly in Indian recipes, fenugreek (aka “methi”) has its effect on lowering blood glucose and improvements in insulin resistance and cholesterol levels. Taking a fenugreek supplement can lower the conversion of pre-diabetes to diabetes, and improve fasting glucose, postprandial glucose (after meals), and A1C control. Fenugreek slows down the digestion and absorption of carbohydrates in the small intestine, which appears to be a mechanism by which it improves blood sugar control and post-meal glucose spikes in diabetics.

Cloves

Cloves are known to have medicinal properties that help with lowering blood sugar. They contain 30% of the antioxidant’s phenol, anthocyanins, and quercetin in dry weight. Additionally, for every 100 grams, they have about 80 mg of vitamin C, vitamin E, selenium, beta-carotene, phytosterols and essential minerals that fight increasing sugar in the blood. One study shows that if consumed for more than 30 days, cloves can help lower not only blood glucose but also triglycerides, LDL and total cholesterol.

Turmeric

The famous ingredient in an Indian curry can help lower blood sugar as well. With its anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and anti-bacterial properties, it can help boost your immune system and prevent infections, both of which are common issues with diabetic patients. Curcumin, the active ingredient in turmeric, is known to effectively reduce plasma glucose levels as well as HbA1C. Turmeric also promotes the improvement of lipids and this study shows it can be effective in preventing pre-diabetics from becoming diabetics.

Holy Basil (aka “Tulsi”)

Holy basil (tulsi) is an aromatic herbal plant that is revered in India and used in many religious rituals. It has been used for centuries as an Ayurvedic remedy. Tulsi is different from the more common Mediterranean basil used in Italian cooking, although both appear to have originated in Asia. Tulsi can be effective at lowering blood glucose and A1C in type 2 diabetics. It contains antioxidant phytonutrients like orientin and vicenin that protect DNA against damage and appear to lower blood sugar through cellular mechanisms. A study showed that 2.5 grams of dried basil powder significantly lowered fasting and after-meal blood sugar when taken in the morning on an empty stomach.

Rosemary

Rosemary is a potent antioxidant that has been used by traditional healers to not only treat diabetes but also arthritis, ulcers, depression and even memory loss. In fact, smelling rosemary essential oil while performing mental tasks improved memory. Rosemary intake in the form of an extract helped reduce fasting blood sugar, A1C levels and even improved vitamin B12 levels.

