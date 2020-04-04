Back Pain Tips: Here's How To Tackle Backaches Caused Due To Work From Home

Currently, the entire world is on hold, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. All the schools, colleges, malls, theatres, and offices have been asked to shut down, by the government. The majority of the employed citizens are currently working from home. In such a case, it is natural to have back pain, because of long hours of sitting in the same posture resulting in back pain. Here is how you can get relief from back pains caused due to work from home. Read ahead to know more-

Also Read | Lower Back Pain? Here Are Some Tips To Relieve The Discomfort

Get rid of back pains during work from home now

During work from home, people tend to go a little easy when it comes to sitting posture which results in back pain if the position is the same for a longer duration. There is hardly any movement in the body, like travelling, walking, and running. Still, if a person is suffering from back pains, it might be a reason to worry. Take a look at some common questions related to back-pains and doctor's advice.

Also Read | Yoga Asanas: Effective Benefits For Back Pain Problems

What are the causes of back pains?

Many doctors suggest that sitting for a long time, without working out, or having any sort of movement can cause some serious issues. Most common issues due to this reason include back pains, body ache, and muscle pain, among others. Back pain is sometimes also related to neurological symptoms, such as tingling and numbness.

Also Read | Tips To Banish Lower Back Pain Before And During Menstruation

A few remedies

While you are working from home and sitting on a chair, put a hot-water bag on back supported by a cushion. The heat-based treatment will help you recover backache. Keep it until the bag remains hot and can repeat after a few minutes break.

Add a few drops of eucalyptus oil in a bucket of lukewarm or mildly hot water. Take a bath with this water, it might help you to get rid of back pain as well as full-body pain. It would also lessen your stress level.

Have a glass of warm milk with a pinch of turmeric and a few drops of honey. Try to make it a habit and drink it daily. This would help to get rid of body pain, backache along with cough and cold.

Boil a mixture of coconut oil and camphor for five minutes. Cool it down and store it in a bottle. Massage with it for at least twice a week before going to sleep. It would reduce your back pain with time.

Also Read | Best Mattresses For Back Pain - Best Mattress Brands In India

Disclaimer: The content provided above is for information purpose. This is no way intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.