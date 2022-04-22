How Can Diabetes Be Affected By Eating Disorders?

Food and diabetes are inextricably related. Diabetes can lead to a greater emphasis on diet, weight, and body image. As a result, it's understandable if some people develop unfavourable feelings toward eating.

A diagnosis of an eating disorder is not the same as disordered eating. However, the symptoms and behaviours are similar, such as skipping insulin for weight loss or eating too much and being ill. However, because one can lead to the other, it's critical that you seek help before things worsen.

How do I know if I have an eating disorder?

Eating disorders are fairly common, so we have created a list of signs to make them more easily identifiable:

Binge Eating

In this condition, a person might face regular episodes of severe overeating and feelings of loss of control over food.

Food Intake Restriction/Avoidance Disorder (ARFID)

The symptoms of this illness include eating very little and/or avoiding particular meals. It normally starts during childhood. The reason why certain foods may be avoided by people with ARFID includes their texture or odour.

Anorexia Nervosa

Anorexia nervosa can be characterised as weight loss as a result of extreme dieting and exercise. Skipping meals, obsessive calorie counting, and adversity towards consuming food are all symptoms. Anorexics have an intense fear of gaining weight, usually resulting in them reaching an abnormally low body weight.

Bulimia Nervosa

Bulimia Nervosa is characterised by cycles of severe overeating followed by purging or other compensatory actions. It's also linked to a sense of losing control over one's eating and has similar mental implications to anorexia nervosa.

What is diabulimia?

Diabulimia is a severe eating condition that only affects people who have Type 1 diabetes. It occurs when you reduce or discontinue the use of insulin in order to lose weight.

This is extremely risky, and it has the potential to cause significant damage both now and in the future.

Factors That Can Trigger Eating Problems Among Diabetics

Some conditions that might trigger eating disorders include:

Dissatisfaction with one's appearance.

Major traumatic life events.

Diabetes diagnosis takes a toll on your life, leaving you unhappy or anxious.

Pressured or dominated by others to monitor food intake for perfect blood sugar levels.

How to Overcome Eating Disorders?

You can get help from a healthcare expert if you've been diagnosed with an eating disorder or suspect you may have one. This might be your primary care physician, a dietitian, or a diabetic specialist nurse.

They could also refer you to a psychologist, who can provide you with truly expert guidance and assistance, as well as walk you through various treatment alternatives such as therapy or medication.

At BeatO, your diabetes team is here to assist you with all aspects of your diabetes, including how you are feeling about it. Together, you can develop a plan to deal with disordered eating.

Control Diabetes With Experts!