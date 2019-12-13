How Morrocan Oil Will Help Improve Your Hair Quality And Your Skin 

Argan oil is a plant oil produced from the kernels of the argan tree that is endemic to Morocco. In Morocco, argan oil is used to dip bread during breakfast or to drizzle on couscous or pasta as well. It is also used for cosmetic purposes. Native to Morocco, this oil is now used all across the world for cosmetic and medicinal purposes. The phenolic compounds in argan oil are responsible for most of its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties Let’s look at the benefits of Moroccan oil:

Also read: Beetroot's Lesser-known Skin Benefits That Everyone Should Know

Essential nutrients

Argan oil comprises fatty acids and a variety of phenolic compounds. The majority of the fat content of argan oil comes from oleic and linoleic acid. Argan oil is a rich source of vitamin E, which is required for healthy skin, hair and eyes. This vitamin also has powerful antioxidant properties.

Also read: Beauty Tips: Few Hacks And Hair Care Tips To Follow Post Workout Session

May reduce signs of aging

Argan oil is popular among skincare products. Research suggests that dietary intake of argan oil may help slow the aging process by reducing inflammation and oxidative stress. It is also known for rejuvenating skin when applied directly. Thus reducing signs of aging.

Moisturises skin and hair

The oleic and linoleic acids that make up the majority of argan oil’s fat content are vital nutrients for maintaining healthy skin and hair. Studies have shown that both oral and topical consumption of Moroccan oil has improved the moisture content of the skin in postmenopausal women. It is also known to reduce split ends and other types of hair damage.

Antioxidant and Anti-Inflammatory Properties

The phenolic compounds in argan oil are responsible for most of its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. Argan oil is rich in vitamin E, or tocopherol, which is a fat-soluble vitamin that serves as a potent antioxidant to reduce the damaging effects of free radicals. Research also suggests that argan oil can also be applied directly to your skin to reduce inflammation caused by injuries or infections. It also helps with the skin cells.