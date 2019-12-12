Beetroot's Lesser-known Skin Benefits That Everyone Should Know

Beetroot is known to have numerous properties that support good health. According to Ohio State University, beets are rich in minerals and vitamins, such as iron and Vitamin C. Although many people suggest that those properties might relate directly to skin health, there’s no current direct clinical research to back this up. It is claimed that beetroot and the beetroot juice can benefit the skin.

Also Read: Onion Seeds And Some Of Its Impressive Health Benefits That You Should Know

Also Read: Healthy Food Items That Will Boost Your Metabolism And Enhance Weight Loss

Here are some of the skin benefits of beetroot

Anti-ageing

Beetroot is high in Vitamin C, many people consider beet to be good for the skin. It is even suggested that they can protect the skin from the signs of ageing and even reduce wrinkles. According to Oregon State University, topical and dietary Vitamin C have beneficial effects on the skin. Vitamin C has beneficial effects on your skin cells. Vitamin C is Vitamin C is found in both the outer layer of your skin, called the epidermis, and the layer of skin under your epidermis called the dermis.

Prevents acne

Due to its anti-inflammatory properties, beetroot can be used to treat skin conditions like acne. It is considered that beetroot is often used along with other treatments like antibiotics and zinc.

Skin pigmentation

It is also claimed that Vitamin C in beetroot can be used to treat hyperpigmentation to decrease melanin formation. The vitamin C in the beetroot is considered to be the perfect solution to treat this condition.

Gives a bright and pink complexion

Beetroot extracts are known to give you a natural blush and rosy cheeks. And also, it’s a safer bet than the beauty products induced with harmful chemicals. Beetroot contains Vitamin C that prevents skin pigmentation, thereby providing a fairer complexion. Beet is also a rich source of iron, phosphorus and protein, which in unison give you healthy and pinkish skin.

Also Read: Mahesh Bhatt Says He Is More Interested In The Longevity Of His Films

Also Read: Vaani Kapoor Shares Secret Of Her Body For 'War', Gives Fans Workout Goals