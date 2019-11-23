How To Apply Cat Eyeliner Perfectly? 8 Steps To Become A Pro

The cat eyeliner has always been in fashion. The evergreen cat-eye has something about it that made Bollywood actresses flaunt it since ages. Winged eyeliner or cat eyeliner is always at the top of the fashion game. But it is necessary to understand the shape of your eyes before you proceed to prefect this incredibly popular style.

1. Create a base or foundation

For the start, apply basic primer. Spread it evenly on your eyes. To prep your eyes, choose any neutral colour base eye shadow. Use your brush or finger to delicately apply the eye shadow of your choice.

2. Apply eyeshadow

Choose a brown or beige colour eye shadow. Apply it in the crease. It helps contour your eye. This will create the foundation of the colour over your eyes.

3. Flicks with liquid eyeliner

After you get your base done, pick up liquid eyeliner. You can choose a liquid eyeliner which comes as a pen or tiny bottle with brush. Even gel-eyeliner filled pot works well. As a beginner, it is better to go for a felt tip eyeliner.

4. Widen the gap and fill the shape

Start your one line from one-third of the eye, with the gap getting broader towards the corner. Beginning with the lower part of the wing, use the outer corner of your bottom eyelid to start with your liner. Draw a line according to your preference for the length of the cat eyeliner. Broader the line, dramatic the look.

5. Choose your angle

It is necessary to let the natural shape of your eyes guide the flick. There should be a specific angle which would enhance the beauty of your eyes. For instance, if your lower line gets extended, there should be something to create a look that suits you. Later, roughly fill the hollow triangle with your eyeliner.

6. Give depth to the eyes

In the next step, put black kohl to give depth to the eyes. Apply it to your upper and lower waterline. It is quite effective to give a finish to your eyes. It covers up the unevenness and sharpens the line.

7. Rectify the flaws

Clean up if required. Do not worry if you smudge or mess up with the shape. A cotton swab is always at your rescue. Use the cotton swab to correct it. Your perfect cat eye might be full of tiny flaws if you are a beginner but you may learn with practice.

8. Coat with mascara

If you do not wish to use false eyelashes, we have another tip for you. To finish your eye makeup, apply about 2 to 3 layers of mascara on your lashes. Roll your top and bottom eyelashes with mascara to curl and increase their thickness. Now you can slay the party with your cat eyes.

