Learn How To Make Your Feet Soft Using These DIY Home Remedies For Cracked Heels

It is not a hidden fact that the majority of the people are dependant on their pedicure sessions and the visit to the salons to keep the cracked heels at bay. Cracked heels usually tend to appear on the feet due to prolonged exposure to the dust and the dry weather. However, it is very important to stop these cracks from further spreading at the right time or else it may cause more pain and may also lead to several complications.

However, even amidst the COVID-19 lockdown, one many need not worry about how to make your feet soft. There are certain home remedies for cracked heels which may heel them once and for all, even without a visit to the salon. These DIY cracked heel remedies are the ultimate answers on how to make your feet soft again. Here are looking at some home remedies for cracked heels.

How to Make Your Feet Soft

Pumic Stone is the Key

Your first remedy on how to make your feet soft as well as keep the cracked heels at bay is to use a pumic stone that can be used to remove the dead skin. The pumic stone acts as one of the best home remedies for cracked heels and can work like magic if used regularly. It is even more beneficial if one uses the pumic stone with a tablespoon of salt as well as some olive oil.

The pumic stone acts as natural scrub for your feet. One can also use a loofah if there is no pumic stone unavailable. It is very important to wash the dead skin off using the stone and apply a cream on your feet after that.

Oil the feet thoroughly

Another way on how to make your feet soft is to oil it thoroughly every night. This DIY cracked heel remedy will also need castor oil, almond oil and olive oil. It is important to rub the heel cracks with these oils every night.

One can also apply petroleum jelly in that area. It can also be deemed fit to wear your socks and leave it overnight. The difference may be felt the next day, in the morning.

Tune into a honey and banana pack

This is another method on how to make your feet soft. The pack acts as a natural moisturizer for the feet. The key is to apply a paste of mashed bananas and honey on your cracked heel for over 20 to 30 minutes after which, one can wash it off with lukewarm water, witnessing the favourable results.

Disclaimer: This article does not provide medical advice. Please check with your dermatologist before following. There can be different results for different individuals.