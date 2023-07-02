Joesthetics, Fitness Influencer, Dies At 30 Due To Aneurysm

Renowned fitness enthusiast and influencer Jo Lindner, popularly known as Joesthetics, died aged 30 due to an aneurysm. With a massive following of over 8.5 million on Instagram and nearly 500 million views on his YouTube channel, Joesthetics was celebrated for his impressive training regime and gym workouts that inspired countless fitness enthusiasts around the world.

3 things you need to know

Joesthetics' girlfriend shared that he was complaining of neck pain before tragically passing away.

Jo Lindner, a renowned bodybuilder and fitness influencer, hailed from Germany.

His videos and fitness tips on social media helped him gain a huge following on social media.

Joesthetics girlfriend confirms his death

The news of Joesthetics’ untimely demise was confirmed by his girlfriend Nicha in an emotional and heartfelt Instagram post. She revealed that he had passed away shortly after gifting her a necklace he had made himself. Nicha explained that an aneurysm was the cause behind Lindner’s sudden passing. An aneurysm occurs when a weakened blood vessel wall bulges, often at branching points.

(Nicha posted series of pictures and videos of Jo Lindner | Image: NICHA/Instagram)

In her heartfelt tribute, Nicha described Lindner as a sweet, strong and amazing person, emphasising his significant impact on the fitness world. She wrote, "Jo is in the best place everyone. Yesterday he passed away by an aneurysm. I was there with him in the room. He put on the necklace on my neck that he made for me. Then we just lay down and cuddles. Waiting for the time to go meet Noel at the gym at 16.00 he was in my arms. Then this is just happening too fast. 3 days ago he kept saying that he pain his neck. we not really realise it... until it too late."

Joesthetics' experience with TRT: Inspiring others with natural fitness approaches

Just two days before his passing, Joesthetics had shared his experience with testosterone replacement therapy (TRT), in an attempt to inspire his followers with his natural approach to looking good and physically fit. His dedication to fitness and genuine desire to help others achieve their goals made him an influential figure in the fitness community.

(Joesthetics took testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) | Image: joesthetics/Instagram)

After this death, fans and fellow influencers flooded social media with condolence messages, reminiscing about the positive impact Joesthetics had on their lives. Jo Lindner aka Joesthetics was remembered as a passionate fitness advocate who inspired millions with his dedication, drive and uplifting personality.