Kishwer Merchant Shares Her Diet During Pregnancy, Says, 'Protein & Fruits Are A Must'

Actor Kishwer Merchant who is all set to be a mother for the first time shared a video on her YouTube channel explaining her diet during the pregnancy. Right from what to eat and what to avoid during the pregnancy, Kishwer explains her diet regime in-depth.

Kishwer highlighted that one needs to avoid Pineapple and Papaya strictly during the pregnancy but urges everyone to have seasonal fruits like mangoes, bananas, apples, or watermelons. "Fruits are a must and they are good for health," she said. The actor also revealed that she was diagnosed with thyroid during pregnancy and starts her day with a pill. "I can't eat anything for an hour after taking the pill," she said.

"Protein is a must," Kishwer said and therefore eats eggs, bread, and a glass of orange juice for breakfast. Talking about her lunch, Kishwer prefers home food and is basic — daal, roti, sabzi, chawal, salad. "I like simple food. Daal-chawal and mirchi ka achaar is my go-to food."

Kishwer confessed that she feels nauseatic around chicken. In conclusion, Kishwer said that she loves having Twix chocolate.

Merchant, known for featuring in shows such as Hip Hip Hurray, Ek Hasina Thi, and Itna Karo Na Mujhe Pyaar, shared the news of her pregnancy on Instagram. The 40-year-old actor posted a beachside picture in which Merchant is seen standing with Rai sitting on his knees. Written on the sand was "August 2021", next to a pair of baby shoes.

'You can now stop asking 'when are you guys gonna have a baby'. Coming Soon... #August2021 #sukishkababy," Merchant captioned the post. Rai also announced Merchant's pregnancy by posting the same picture on his Instagram page. Merchant and Rai started dating in 2011 after they met on the sets of their show Pyaar Ki Ek Kahani. They tied the knot in 2016.

(with PTI inputs)