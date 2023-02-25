Know All About Tourette Syndrome Which Made Lewis Capaldi’s Quiver On Stage

Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi was recently perfoming on stage during his concert in Germany where he got stuck due to Tourette syndrome tics. He was struggling with the song Someone You Loved but it was a lovely moment as audience completed the lyrics.

Everyone became emotional at the event and the incident won the internet. Ever since a video is doing rounds on the internet detailing the whole story.

Last year in September, Capaldi opened up about his Tourette’s diagnosis to a leading daily. Here's all what you need to know about his condition.

What is Tourette syndrome?

Tourette Syndrome refers to a neurological disorder which causes people to have tics while moving or speaking. Tics are like sudden uncontrollable jerks which one's body causes. This results in a person to make sounds involuntarily. It is almost like having hiccups. Although, people can control certain types of tics but cannot avoid it.

What are the symptoms of Tourette syndrome?

One of the main and most prominent symptoms of Tourette Syndrome is having tics. Such symptoms usually start raising their head when a patient is between 5-10 years. Unfortunately, occurrance of these tics is directly proportional to one's age. That means, the symptoms get worse with increasing age.

However, there have been cases where tics have reduced and even disppeared totally till early adulthood. But, that doesn't happen often. Apart from tics, repetition of words is another symptom of Tourette Syndrome.

What are the causes of Tourette syndrome?

As per the experts, Tourette syndrome is a genetic disorder. That means if one's family has a history of Tourette Syndrome, then chances are high that it may get passed on via genes.

What is the treatment for Tourette syndrome?

Sadly, the healthcare experts are still struggling to get a proper cure for this condition. Meanwhile, scientists have come up with medicines and treatments which can reduce the frequency of tics and control the pain and stress.