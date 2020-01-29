Marathons In India: Take A Look At The List Of Marathons In 2020

Marathons are nowadays being seen as a platform to create awareness among people about a variety of causes. If you are an enthusiast who loves running for various causes, there are quite a few marathons scheduled for this year. Take a look at a few of the popular marathons in India that one must run for.

Marathons in 2020

Run For Her marathon

This year, March 8 will see the third edition of the Run For Her marathon that marks International Women's Day. The marathon is organised in association with the Run For Her Foundation (led by Coach Ravinder) and aims to raise awareness about gender equality, girls’ education, health and safety.

Date and Time: Mar 08 | 06:00 AM

Venue: New Delhi

USP - There will be a warm-up Zumba session, a self-defence demonstration, and lots of fun activities apart from the run.

Maharashtra Police International marathon 2020

Maharashtra Police is organising an international marathon that will be conducted on February 9th to support health and fitness in the force. This objective was set out by the Prime Minister his annual conference with the DGs/IGs.

Date and Time: Feb 09 | 05:30 AM

Venue - Gateway Of India Mumbai (Apollo Bandar, Colaba, Mumbai)

USP - The marathon will start from the Gateway of India and pass through the iconic Bandra-Worli Sea Link.

Ladakh Marathon

The 9th edition of the Ladakh marathon will be conducted from September 11th to September 13th. The registration for the same would start from March 2020. If you are a Marathon enthusiast, then you would have heard about the popular Ladakh marathon. The scenic cold desserts and beautiful villages are a sight to behold.

Pinkathon

Pinkathon was started by model-actor Milind Soman and media professional Reema Sanghavi to create awareness about breast cancer in women. It is organised in cities like Guwahati, Delhi, Pune, Chennai, Mumbai, Bangalore, and Hyderabad. It will be held in major cities in March.

Standard Chartered Mumbai Marathon

This is one of the oldest marathons to be conducted in the city. This is the only time when the sea link is open for pedestrians. The race takes place in the categories of a full marathon, half marathon, 10k and 6k runs. It was recently conducted on January 19.

Rann of Kutch Marathon

The Rann of Kutch Marathon is the longest race organised in India. It starts from Dholavira and the marathon requires 3 days for completion. The marathon takes place in the month of November.

ADHM marathon

The ADHM marathon (Airtel Delhi Half Marathon) is the most popular marathon conducted in Delhi. The race categories include a 6k marathon and a half marathon. The ADHM started in Delhi only after the success of the Standard Chartered Mumbai Marathon in Mumbai. It occurs in late October or early November.

