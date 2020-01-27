Marathon Do's And Don'ts To Follow When The Big Run Is Just A Week Away

One week before the marathon is a crucial period to manage. While too much running during this period can leave you tired, not running at all is also not advisable. All the tough training needs to count and therefore it is important to look after yourself and your body during this final phase leading up to the marathon. Dr Santosh Kumar Dora, Senior Cardiologist, Asian Heart Institute, Mumbai lists a few things to do and a few things to avoid a week before your big run.

Do's and Don'ts to follow when the marathon is just a week away

Do this

Take it easy: It is important to not exhaust yourself at this point as it can lead to injuries.

Run with your peer group: Running with those who are of the same age and energy levels will ensure that you are not deviating from your current running pace.

Take care of your diet: Maintain proper proportion of carbohydrate, protein, fat, vitamins and minerals in your diet. Roughly carbohydrates, proteins and fats should constitute around 60%, 10% and 30% of the daily caloric requirement. Foods such as bananas and scoops of Glucon C that provide instant energy should be included in the diet. Keep monitoring your electrolytes.

Take adequate rest: Sleep and proper rest are key to keep your energy intact. It also helps to protect your immune system.

Know about the weather: Keeping a close watch on the weather conditions. Dehydration and over-hydration on the day of the marathon can have a serious impact

Avoid this

Don’t try to better your timing: One week before the marathon is not the time to better your timing. Understand that you already have got your best timing.

Don’t try anything new: Don’t experiment with your diet and exercise at this stage. Your body needs to get accustomed to the marathon run on D Day. Don’t lose the rhythm or electrolyte balance at this point.

Don’t push yourself: Don’t ignore any type of physical discomfort, pain and/or illness symptoms at this stage. Seek medical help immediately.

