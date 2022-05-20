Monkeypox: WHO Convenes Emergency Meeting Amid Rising Cases Across The Globe; Report

Amid the rising cases of the monkeypox virus across, the World Health Organization (WHO) is convening an emergency meeting to discuss the ongoing outbreak. According to a report by The Telegraph, the main subjects of discussion will include how the virus is spreading, the unusually high prevalence of the virus among homosexual and bisexual males, and also the vaccination scenario. This comes after UK Health Secretary, Sajid Javid, confirmed the discovery of 11 new cases on Friday. With this, the total number of cases has reached 20, raising fears that the virus is spreading unchecked across the country.

"UKHSA have confirmed 11 new cases of Monkeypox in the UK. This morning I updated G7 Health Ministers on what we know so far. Most cases are mild, and I can confirm we have procured further doses of vaccines that are effective against Monkeypox," Health Secretary Javid tweeted on Friday. Ministers in the UK have ordered more stocks of the smallpox vaccine, which is being provided to people who may have been exposed, as a result of the increased number of cases.

WHO to discuss regarding use of the smallpox vaccine

According to reports, the UK government now has 5,000 doses of the vaccine in its national stockpile, but has ordered another 20,000 doses. Meanwhile, the WHO is also expected to discuss the use of the smallpox vaccine made by Bavarian Nordic - known as Jynneos in the US and Imvanex in the UK. Despite the virus being eliminated since 1980, the vaccine is only authorised in the UK for protection against smallpox, although it can be used "off-licence" to protect against monkeypox, the report stated.

The vaccine, which is the world's only non-replicating virus for smallpox or monkeypox, reduces a person's chance of getting infected by 85%, according to research.

Several countries report cases of monkeypox virus

It is pertinent to mention here that apart from the UK, countries like Spain, Portugal, Canada and the United States have also reported several cases of the monkeypox virus. Notably, Monkeypox is usually a mild self-limiting infection that lasts only a few weeks for most people. However, it can also affect people with severe illnesses. Mainly, the monkeypox virus is transmitted when a person comes into contact with the pathogen from an animal, human, or materials contaminated with the virus.

