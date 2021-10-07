Mosquito Sterilisation Using Wolbachia Bacteria Can Prevent Future Dengue Outbreaks

In a new study conducted in Australia, researchers have discovered a bacteria that can sterilise a disease-carrying mosquito, and this approach can eventually be used to eradicate carriers of dengue, yellow fever and Zika. As per a report by Voice of America, the research dates back to 2018 when the scientists used a naturally-occurring bacteria called Wolbachia to suppress the mosquito population. If the idea is successful, it can be used to eradicate future outbreaks in developing countries, said the experts.

The bacteria reduced mosquito population by 80% in trials

In the experiment that was conducted over a 20-week period, scientists released nearly three million yellow fever-causing male mosquitoes also called Aedes aegypti, at three sites in Australia's Northern Queensland state. Voice of America reported that before releasing the mosquitoes during the trials, scientists reared the insects at James Cook University in Cairns and used the Wolbachia bacteria to sterilise the insects. The mosquitoes were now made the carrier of this new bacteria, that completely blocked the replication of disease-causing viruses.

Eventual analysis of the results showed that the Wolbachia bacteria had caused a biological change in the reproductive parts of the mosquitoes. Experts found that the sterilised mosquitoes were affected in such a way that when they mated with their female partners, the latter produced eggs that do not hatch. Moreover, when the researchers started revisiting the trial areas, they found that mosquito numbers fell by as much as 80%. Adding to their surprise, one of the three sites was completely free from mosquitoes in 2019, as per Voice of America.

Developing countries will benefit the most

Talking about the development, associate professor at the University of Queensland and a research scientist at CSIRO, reportedly said that their aim is to expand this approach to developing countries and as of now, they have established that mass rearing of mosquitoes is possible and inexpensive. He emphasised that mass rearing is nothing but just separating male mosquitoes from females and can be done cheaply even in poorer countries.

Besides, the experts are also looking for a way to curb the spread of the Asian Tiger mosquito in the Torres Strait in northern Australia. Although the sterilisation of male mosquitoes for curbing the spread of malaria is a challenge, experts believe that their method can prevent future dengue and other virus outbreaks in the future.

Image: Unsplash