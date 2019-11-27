Multivitamins: Why Should You Consume These Vitamins For Nutrition?

Health is one of the important factors which determines our happiness. Every day, we consume macronutrients which are fat, protein and carbohydrates. We often forget to consume micronutrients like iron, cobalt, chromium, copper, iodine, manganese, biotin and various other vitamins. That is where multivitamins help us. Obviously, we cannot consume all the vitamins through food every day. That is why people consume multivitamins. They can be consumed by anyone who is above 12-year-old and does not have any side-effects except if the multivitamins are expired.

ALSO READ | Winters: Add These Essentials In Your Diet For The Season

How many multivitamins should you consume in a day?

Obviously, an overdose of multivitamins is dangerous for health. And not only multivitamins, anything in excess is harmful. Taking one multivitamin tablet a day is fine and even consuming three to five in a week is alright, depending on the prescription given by your doctor. As long as your body is getting all the nutrients it needs, you do not need to worry about the lack of nutrients.

ALSO READ | Benefits Of Dates: Four Essential Benefits That You Must-know

Lack of multivitamins?

Nutrition-wise multivitamins play a vital role. If you do not have multivitamins, you might face health issues like hair fall, acne, sickness, and various other diseases. As our body needs vitamins and nutrients daily, eating foods and vegetables does not give us all the vitamins that our body needs in a day. That is why people consume multivitamins. Multivitamins help people to boost their immune system and make them feel healthy. As per reports, it is said that multivitamins help reduce stress and anxiety.

ALSO READ | Fruits: Here Are The Best Healthy Fruits To Have For The Winter

ALSO READ | Dates: Incredible Benefits Of This Magical Dry Fruit For Improving Your Skin And Hair

Disclaimer: The content provided above is for information purposes. This is no way intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.