Dates: Incredible Benefits Of This Magical Dry Fruit For Improving Your Skin And Hair

Dates are commonly called as Khajoor/Khajur in Hindi. Dates is a flowering plant species from the palm family and is generally cultivated for its sweet fruit. Dates are dry yet sweet and succulent dry fruit and also a popular snack in Middle East Asia. This magical dry fruit, which gifts your skin and hair many health benefits, contains calcium, iron, copper, magnesium, manganese, folic acid, and sulphur and proteins, and vitamins. Dates are rich in fiber and also regulates your cholesterol levels, intestinal disorders, heart problems, and anemia. Below mentioned are some great benefits of dates for your skin and hair.

Benefits of dates for your skin and hair

For Skin:

Dates help you get a better elasticity in your skin and make it suppler. The vitamin C content in dates can work wonders to your skin by soothing it well and also keeping it hydrated. Dates also have the potential to retain the quality of the skin and moisturise the skin deeply.

Dates make you look younger by overcoming the free radicals and eliminate the harmful elements that trigger oxidative stress on the cells. It can work magic on those skin by diminishing the sign of premature aging.

Medical studies have proven that dates are a naturally effective remedy to all your skin problems. You can get rid of acne scars and stretch marks by daily applying mashed dates along with honey.

Intake:

Regular intake of black and red dates can help you get rid of undesirable lines and wrinkles, bestowing you with youthful skin. It also strengthens the skin deeply, keeping it supple and glowing.

For Hair:

Dates can help you get strong hair and sufficient nutrients and also keep the follicles and strands healthier.

This natural remedy is replenished with vitamin B, which reduces your hair loss. Dates nourish your roots deeply and make the strands tensile.

The wonderful remedies released from this succulent snack, which contains iron, helps strongly in the prevention of hair loss.

Also, you can apply dates oil and massage them properly to your scalp to fetch the hidden nutrients of dates and get blessed with longer, stronger, and thicker hair.

Intake:

3 dates regularly can give your hair the required nutrients and sufficient vitamins. Hence, the benefits of including the intake of dates in the diet help in making your hair lush and feel different.

DISCLAIMER: Though amazing health benefits can be derived from Dates, it is suggested to consult a professional medical expert for its health benefits. Kindly seek advice or instruction from a medical practitioner before its consumption or use.