Nipah Virus Scare: How To Prevent Infection? How Does It Spread From Person To Person?

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), Nipah is a zoonotic virus transmitted initially from animals to humans. The virus can also travel through contaminated food or directly between people. Once infected, the virus causes various illnesses, from asymptomatic infection to acute respiratory disease and fatal encephalitis in individuals. Here's all you need to know about Nipah virus prevention in the wake of a possible resurgence of the virus infection in Kerala.

Nipah is not a fast-spreading virus like the COVID-19. However, the high mortality rate of the virus makes it more dangerous. According to the WHO, human infections during the first-ever Nipah outbreak in 1999 in Malaysia was “caused from direct contact with sick pigs or their contaminated tissues. Transmission is thought to have occurred via unprotected exposure to secretions from the pigs, or unprotected contact with the tissue of a sick animal". Later, the WHO informed that fruit bats are the natural hosts for the virus.

During the outbreaks in Bangladesh and India, the virus spread was majorly caused by "consumption of fruits or fruit products (such as raw date palm juice) contaminated with urine or saliva from infected fruit bats", according to the WHO. The virus spread between humans was also noted similarly. Most cases of human transmission were reported among close contacts of the infected person. Family and caregivers of the infected persons who come into contact with patients' bodily fluids and excretions were the most likely to get infected.

How to prevent Nipah virus?

According to WHO, the most basic way to control the Nipah virus is to control the virus spread in pigs. "If an outbreak is suspected (in animals), the animal premises should be quarantined immediately. Culling of infected animals—with close supervision of burial or incineration of carcasses—may be necessary to reduce the risk of transmission to people. Restricting or banning the movement of animals from infected farms to other areas can reduce the spread of the disease," the WHO says.

The treatment protocol for Nipah in humans is complicated as initial signs and symptoms of the infection are nonspecific. Moreover, there are currently no drugs or vaccines specific for the virus infection. According to the National Centre for Disease Control, breaking the spread of the virus through bodily fluids is the most crucial step. People are recommended to wash their hands with soap after coming in contact with an infected person.

Avoiding raw fruits remains a must as the presence of fruit bats could spread the virus. Consumptions of only washed fruits are suggested, and half-eaten fruits from the ground are to be avoided. Abandoned wells must be avoided, and be extra careful in areas where the presence of bats are high. Lastly, dead bodies of infected persons must not be in direct contact with humans and must be taken care of following the government advisory.

