Pfizer, AstraZeneca Show Good Response In Preventing COVID Delta Variant: Study

A new study revealed that the COVID-19 vaccine is very effective in preventing critical cases of the deadly virus, even against the Delta variant. The scientists said they covered several COVID vaccines such as Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca in their study. Notably, all these vaccines are widely used by the French government to vaccinate their citizens. According to the research published by the scientists of France, they observed at least 2 million people, aged above 50 and had taken the jabs for Coronavirus were less prone to highly infectious disease that killed millions of people across the globe. The researchers noted the chances of contracting Coronavirus reduced to 90% among the people aged 50 years. The rate of hospitalisation and mortality was also recorded less as compared to unvaccinated people.

The investigators claimed that their research is one of the biggest in terms of data collection. The researchers said they have collected the data of at least eleven million vaccinated and the same number of unvaccinated people after France launched the vaccine drive on December 20 last year. The researchers set combinations coordinating an unvaccinated person with an inoculated counterpart from the same area and of the equivalent age and sex. They keep a track of them from the date of the immunised person's second jab to July 20.

People above 75 years show 84% protection after getting jabbed

According to the research conducted by Epi-Phare, an autonomous drugs safety analysis organisation that works closely with the French government, they observed that an inoculated person possed 90% less risk of severe conditions or death. The data was collected 14 days after the inoculation of the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. They observed the COVID vaccines also shows a better result on the delta variant of COVID-19. In terms of age group, the vaccine shows 84% protection for people above 75, while it provides security up to 92% for people between the age group of 50-74 years.

Researchers appeal to developed nations to donate COVID vaccines

Meanwhile, the researchers appealed to the government to increase the production of the COVID vaccine on an "urgent basis". Also, they urged the developed nations to share the vaccine doses with the developing countries. "Everyone, everywhere should have the right to receive the full course. Vaccination is a right, but it is also a responsibility," noted the researcher.

IMAGE: Shutterstock/FusionMedicalAnimation/Unsplash