Pfizer Jab Efficacy Declines Faster Than AstraZeneca, Both Offer 'good Protection': Study

The efficacy of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine declines at a faster rate than that of the AstraZeneca jab, a new study published on August 19 stated. The Oxford University research which has not yet been peer-reviewed, is based on the results of a survey by the UK’s Office for National Statistics that carried out PCR tests from December 2020 to this month on discretely selected households. The researchers said, “the study found that Delta, Pfizer-BioNTech and Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines still offer good protection against new infections, but effectiveness is reduced compared with Alpha.”

The researchers at Oxford University also said, “Two doses of Pfizer-BioNTech have greater initial effectiveness against new COVID-19 infections, but this declines faster compared with two doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca.”

“Results suggest that after four to five months effectiveness of these two vaccines would be similar – however, researchers say long-term effects need to be studied. The time between doses does not affect effectiveness in preventing new infections, but younger people have even more protection from vaccination than older people,” they added.

NEW STUDY: Oxford-led research finds that obtaining two vaccine doses remains the most effective way to ensure protection against the #COVID19 Delta variant.



Researchers analysed 2,580,021 test results from over 380,000 participants.



More info ⬇️ — University of Oxford (@UniofOxford) August 19, 2021

Dr Koen Pouwels, senior researcher at Oxford University’s Nuffield Department of Population Health also said in a statement, “The fact that we did not see any effect of the interval between first and second doses, and the greater effectiveness of having had two doses, rather than one dose, supports the decision to reduce this to eight weeks now Delta is the main variant of concern in the UK.”

“However, whilst vaccinations reduce the chance of getting COVID-19, they do not eliminate it. More importantly, our data shows the potential for vaccinated individuals to still pass COVID-19 onto others, and the importance of testing and self-isolation to reduce transmission risk,” Pouwels added.

Pfizer & Moderna Signal Big Hike In Prices

Meanwhile, Pfizer and Moderna, both US vaccine manufacturers, have upped the price of their vaccine shots across the European Union (EU). According to DW News, the companies revealed the price hike in their latest supply contract with the bloc. The price of one BioNTech/Pfizer shot has risen from €15.50 (Rs 1,366) to €19.50 (Rs 1,718). Meanwhile, a single jab manufactured by Moderna Inc has surged from €19 (Rs 1,677) to €21.50 (Rs 1,897).

IMAGE: AP/PTI