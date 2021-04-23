Pregnant Women With COVID-19 Face High Mortality Rate, Claims Study

A study of more than 2,100 pregnant women has revealed that those who get infected with COVID-19 during pregnancy were 20 times more likely to die than those who did not contract the virus. The findings of the study were published in the journal JAMA Pediatrics. The research was conducted between April and August of 2020.

The study involved more than 100 researchers and pregnant women from 43 maternity hospitals in 18 low middle and high-income nations. 220 of the women received care in the United States, 40 at UW Medicine. Apart from an increased risk of death, women and their newborns were also more likely to experience preterm birth, preeclampsia and admission to the ICU and intubation.

Dr. Michael Gravett, one of the lead author of the study and a professor of obstetrics and gynaecology at the University of Washington School of Medicine, claims that this is one of the first to have a concurrent control group to compare outcomes. Gravett noted that the women whose COVID-19 was asymptomatic or mild were not found to be at increased risk for ICU care, preterm birth or preeclampsia. The findings showed 40% of the women in this study were asymptomatic. Pregnant women who were obese or had hypertension or diabetes were at the greatest risk for severe disease.

“The No. 1 takeaway from the research is that pregnant women are no more likely to get COVID-19, but if they get it, they are more likely to become very ill and more likely to require ICU care, ventilation, or experience preterm birth and preeclampsia," he said.



The study mentioned that the babies of the women infected with COVID-19 were more likely to be born preterm but their infections were usually mild. The study further revealed that breastfeeding seemed not to be related to transmitting the disease. The woman who deliver by caesarean section, however, might be associated with an increased risk of having an infected newborn. The study also highlighted that close to 10% of newborns from mothers that were test-positive for the virus also tested positive for the virus during the first few postnatal days.

"I would highly recommend that all pregnant women receive the COVID-19 vaccines," he said.

(Image Credits: RepresentativeImage/Unsplash)