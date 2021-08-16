Regular Exercise, Even In Polluted Areas, May Cut Mortality Risk: Study

Recently, as per a study, regular exercise can lower the chance of mortality from natural causes, especially in places where air pollution is prominent. The latest results of the study were issued in the Journal of the Canadian Medical Association.

Dr Xiang Qian Lao, Jockey Club School of Public Health and Primary Care, the Chinese University of Hong Kong, SAR, China, and coauthors wrote, "Habitual exercise reduces the risk of death regardless of exposure to air pollution, and air pollution generally increases the risk of death regardless of habitual exercise." As a result, even for those who live in highly polluted locations, regular exercise should be advocated as an improved health measure, as per Dr Lao.

Detailed information about the study

They conducted a study, for over 15 years from 2001 to 2016, with 384-130 adults in Taiwan, in order to learn more about the impact of regular exercise and long-term exposure to fine particulate matter on the risk of mortality from natural causes. Even in polluted locations, the researchers discovered that more frequent exercise was helpful compared to inactivity, yet less pollution exposure was preferable.

The authors wrote, "We found that a high level of habitual exercise and a low level of exposure to air pollution was associated with lower risk of death from natural causes, whereas a low level of habitual exercise and a high level of exposure was associated with a higher risk of death."

This study contributed to the findings of numerous smaller studies performed in the United States, Denmark, and Hong Kong, all of which indicated that regular exercise is helpful, even in polluted areas.

The authors even said that further research in locations with more increasing pollution is needed to assess the relevance of the results. The study emphasises the significance of air pollution reduction, such as reducing detrimental impacts of air pollution and maximising the positive effects of regular exercise.

Physical inactivity and air pollution should really be termed as "syndemics," according to academics from the Sydney School of Public Health, The University of Sydney, Camperdown, Australia, who claim that they impact behavioural and health consequences when they are combined.

Suggestions are given for safe exercising in polluted regions, such as indoor exercise and avoiding walking and bicycling on busy roads, which might exacerbate disparities since individuals of economically disadvantaged level frequently do not have these alternatives.

The doctors, Ding and Elbarbary said that risk mitigation measures that do not tackle the fundamental reasons of non-communicable illnesses may increase health disparities.

They went on to say that people should not be forced to pick between physical exercise and air pollution. Lack of physical activity and air pollution are both harmful to one's health. Keeping active should not come at the expense of one's health due to air pollution, according to the writers of the essay.

They found that acknowledging both key public health concerns through synergistic, upstream, system-level methods would result in long-term health advantages for mankind and the planet.

(Image Credit: Pixabay)