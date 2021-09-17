Remote Learning Badly Affects Students From Low-income Households: Study

Among the businesses that have thrived during the COVID-19 pandemic, the business of online learning has seen the most profit. However, a new study has claimed that this method of education, especially when the schools are closed, can do more harm than good to the mental health of students, said a report by the Science Times. Besides, the study suggested that older kids and those coming from low-income families might be the most affected.

School closures and their effect on students' mental health

Published in JAMA Network Open, the study, titled 'The Association Between School Closures and Child Mental Health During COVID-19' suggested that children enrolled in remote learning across varied socio-demographic characteristics could have different levels of mental health difficulties. Experts reached this conclusion after a team led by University of Washington's Matt Hawrilenko collected and analysed responses from 2,324 adults in the US with at least one school-aged child in the household between December 2 to 21, 2020.

The team observed the impact on the mental health of children after school closures were implemented. The researchers found that the targeted group, which included mostly children from low-income families and minority racial/ethnic groups, experienced more mental health difficulties. The researchers also noted that children from higher-income families and those in younger age groups, who attended in-person schooling, gained larger benefits as compared to their counterparts.

Moreover, older students also reported higher levels of mental difficulties than those who attend in-person schooling. This proved that older students were more favoured by in-person schooling and they experienced higher stress levels when they were deprived of schooling. It also proved that children in the younger age group and from rich families suffered minor effects of school closures.

Education amid pandemic

Even when online learning seems to be going right, kids locked in their houses are missing out on certain things substantial while learning online. Most kids feel unsure about communication with peers some are anxious and uncertain about the future whereas some are missing out on their critical formative experiences. In the recent past, parents have also expressed their displeasure about online learning and going as far as saying that children are exposed to racist and sexist content through online learning programs.

