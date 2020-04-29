Rujuta Diwekar Shares 3 Foods For Common Health Problems, From Constipation To PCOD

Celebrity nutritionist and author Rujuta Diwekar took to her social media to share the top three foods to fight common heath problems. She shared the top three foods for constipation, acidity, thyroid issues, lethargy, and sweet cravings. The suggested foods have different nutritious and health properties that can be consumed at different times of the day.

Rujuta Diwekar suggests foods for common health problems

Constipation

Rujuta Diwekar mentioned that the foods can benefit even those not suffering from constipation. Noting that constipation is common in diabetes, PCOD, Hypothyroid, poor sleep, she shared the top three foods that can be consumed. She suggested eating a combination of jaggery and ghee post-lunch and then eating a local melon between 3-4 pm followed by til with roti/bhakri for dinner.

Thyroid Problems

Although Diwekar suggested these foods for thyroid problems, everyone can benefit from them. Rujuta Diwekar shared that these foods can help with - hypothyroidism, blood sugar regulation, joint issues, and infertility. She suggested consuming a previously soaked mango for lunch and dry coconut as a snack. She added that kulith (horse gram) atta should be used for dinner.

Acidity

Rujuta Diwekar released the foods to be consumed for acidity as a part of her video series of top three foods for common health conditions. She added that the foods can help with PMS, bloating, and heat exhaustion. The three foods that she suggested are - overnight soaked black raisins (first thing in the morning), Dahi with soaked poha (as mid-meal), and gulkand in water (sip through the day).

Sweet Cravings

To fight sweet cravings, Rujuta Diwekar suggested the intelligent use of spices in cooking. She added that tubers and root vegetables like sweet potato should be consumed. Rujuta also suggested adding peanut powder to meals on a daily basis. She revealed that these foods can help with kidney problems, PCOD, and diabetes.

Lethargy

Diwekar suggested consuming aliv seeds as laddoo or with milk and eating soaked pulses to fight lethargy. She added that cashews should be consumed as mid-meal. She also revealed that these foods can help with diabetes, mental health issues, kidney problems, and PCOD.

