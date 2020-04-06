Rujuta Diwekar Showcases Different Chair Exercises To Try At Home Amid Lockdown; Watch

Since the Coronavirus lockdown, people have been staying home for a long now. Though it is the most important thing to do right now, however, due to this, the daily schedule of several people has been messed up. The impact on physical activity due to no office commencement and gyms is more than one can even think about. Therefore, celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar shared a video on her Instagram demonstrating some chair exercises to stay fit at home.

Rujuta Diwekar, who is a nutritionist of the famous Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, recently shared a video where she talked about a few chair exercises that can be performed at home to stay fit. She started by demonstrating her first exercise for those people who have been sitting for long hours. She took a chair and started with chair squats.

Calling it one of the easiest chair exercises she said that all an individual needs to is get up every 30 minutes of sitting and walk around for a minimum of 3 minutes. For further exercise, she explained that one can do chair squats that are to sit and get up again without going into a relaxed body posture. This is known as one of the easiest chair exercises for beginners.

Talking about the second exercise she said that one can attempt doing a cross-legged version of the same. She explained that one needs to sit on a chair put the right leg over the left leg and try to get up and sit down. This will create a balance in the legs and also retrain legs to carry the body weight said Rujuta Diwekar.

The third chair exercise explained by her was an aerobic exercise. Rujuta demonstrated that one has to stand in front of the chair and keeping the feet wide apart and stand on the toes. She explained that one has to repeat the same with the left leg. Repeat alternatively.

