Shaktimaan Star Vaishnavi Macdonald Shares Some Healthy Tips This National Nutrition Week

Vaishnavi MacDonald is a very well-known Indian television and movie actor. She is majorly known for her character as Geeta Biswas in Mukesh Khanna’s television daily soap, Shaktimaan. This nutrition week, the actor was spotted giving some great tips to stay fit and maintain a healthy lifestyle during times of such crisis.

Vaishnavi MacDonald’s nutritional tips

The physical and mental wellbeing of a person is one of the key criteria for the success of any person. Vaishnavi MacDonald, who has been making headlines for the current character played by her of Surajmukhi in Dangal’s Aye Mere Humsafar, has revealed that she is a nutritionist herself. Talking about her experience as a nutritionist. Vaishnavi MacDonald says that there are many people who don’t know that the actor is also a certified nutritionist. She said that she has always been interested in matters concerning health and nutrition because she feels that it is important and the current situation that the world is in is proof of it. Vaishnavi MacDonald revealed that when she got an opportunity, she did an extensive course and now she can even practice and open a clinic.

Also Read | Mukesh Khanna Aka 'Shaktimaan' Has Left His Fans Excited With His Instagram Post; See Here

Vaishnavi MacDonald said that even though she hasn’t opened a clinic yet, but she tries to practice it with her close friends and family. The actor said that it is always good to learn a new skill as it helps to keep your mind young. She feels that it is necessary to follow a healthy diet not only for the physical benefits it holds but for mental positivity too.

Also Read | Mukesh Khanna Aka 'Shaktimaan' Has Left His Fans Excited With His Instagram Post; See Here

Vaishnavi MacDonald even shared her expertise about how to follow a balanced diet. She said that she generally follows and suggests everyone have maximum carbs in the afternoon that can consist of a bowl of brown rice, chapati, along with a bowl of curd, raita, salad, sprouts, etc. The actor cum nutritionist said that as munchies, one can have roasted chana with tadka of ghee, puff rice, khakra, makhana as all these items prove to be healthy as well as tasty.

Also Read | Mukesh Khanna Aka 'Shaktimaan' Has Left His Fans Excited With His Instagram Post; See Here

Vaishnavi MacDonald said that dairy products that include curd, buttermilk are very good for the stomach as it helps in order to keep good bacteria in the stomach intact. She said that including little ghee, coconut oil, or olive oil can also prove to be good for the health. She said that sometimes if one tends to overeat these items a little it won't harm the body unlike when one overeats oily and junk food. Vaishnavi MacDonald concluded by saying that if one sticks to all these things, they have nothing to worry about.

Also Read | Mukesh Khanna Aka 'Shaktimaan' Has Left His Fans Excited With His Instagram Post; See Here

Catch her share her experience in the below:

(With Inputs from PR)