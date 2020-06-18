Mukesh Khanna Aka 'Shaktimaan' Has Left His Fans Excited With His Instagram Post; See Here

Every 90s kid remembers watching the television series Shaktimaan when they were small. The fans of the show and its lead actor Mukesh Khanna are excited to know that Shaktimaan is back. Mukesh Khanna revealed something interesting about the show through his latest social media post. Read ahead to know-

Mukesh Khanna has a surprise for fans

Mukesh Khanna is a very active celebrity on social media. However, his new and latest post has left the fans waiting for something exciting. On June 18, 2020, Mukesh Khanna took to his official Instagram account to post a surprise for his fans. He posted a picture of himself back in the costume of Shaktimaan. He is reportedly standing with the maker of the show. Both the artists have worn face masks that proves that the picture has been taken recently as amid the global pandemic. Mukesh Khanna’s caption read, “Something new will come on my Bheeshm International You tube channel. Just Wait and Watch.”.

Since the lockdown has been imposed, all the old classic television shows have returned on television. One of the most popular shows to be aired again on television is Shaktimaan. The show's return attracted many eyeballs, as, during that phase, Mukesh Khanna would also share interesting behind the scenes snippets and stories with his fans through his official social media handle.

During a candid chat with a leading entertainment daily, Mukesh Khanna said that he was acting in movies, but as Mahabharat and Shaktimaan came his way, his life changed forever. Mukesh Khanna played the character of Bhishma Pitamah in the mythological series, Mahabharat, that has also made a return to television amid the lockdown. During the chat, when Mukesh Khanna was asked about his character in Mahabharat, the actor said that, before bagging a character in Mahabharat, he had done many movies that were big flops. People labelled him as a flop actor and he was deeply disappointed with the way things were going, he revealed. Mukesh Khanna said that when he travelled by train, people used to recognise him and ask him if he was Mukesh Khanna, but he used to deny it and say he was his brother. He just did not want to face people. However, after Mahabharat, his life took a new turn and he is happy that he did justice to his character and people loved him for it.

