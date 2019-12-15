Skincare Tips: 5 Benefits Of Beetroot For Your Skin And Overall Health

Beetroot is a nutritional powerhouse. It is been associated with numerous health benefits. Beetroot is used in cooking and can be consumed raw. It is used for colouring purposes as well. Beetroot is considered as a medicinal plant. Many of its benefits are due to the high content of inorganic nitrates. Listen down are five skin benefits of this nutritional plant you need to know.

Beetroot for skin whitening

Beetroot works magic on the skin. If beetroot juice is added with lemon, its effect would increase exponentially. Mix the juices of the two and apply it on your skin, keep it overnight and rinse it in the morning, and you will have perfect flawless skin, according to Web MD. Although, check for allergies before opting for this procedure.

Beetroots keep wrinkles away

Wrinkles can appear on your skin regardless of your age. According to Healthline, beetroot can help you deal with this issue. Drink a glass of beetroot juice in the morning. Preferably, after a session of light jogging or add them in your diet. It will increase your skin elasticity and make the wrinkles go away.

READ | Nandita Das on discrimination: 'Wear your skin colour with Confidence'

Beetroot helps in glowing skin

Drinking a glass of beetroot juice works wonders on your skin. according to Medical News Today, it cleans your blood and helps in the purification purpose. Beetroot contains betanin, which prevents DNA damage, as scientists have said. Apply beetroot on your skin for 10 minutes and you will see your skin glow.

READ | 'She's too scared to use her own product': Kylie Jenner trolled for quick DIY face wash video promoting her new skin-care line

Gets rid of dark circles

According to Standard Media Co., beetroot is an anti-oxidant rich food source. If you are consuming this vegetable, your blood levels will be stable and the antioxidant properties of this plant will reverse the effects of ageing. It will help you get rid of those dark spots. Put it on your eyes and those dark circles will be gone too.

Fights acne and pimples

According to Medical News Today, a glass of beetroot juice a day will keep pimples and acne away. Beetroot consumption will help you purify your blood. This means, goodbye to acne and pimples.

READ | Millie Bobby Brown slammed by internet for faking skin care tutorial

Maintains blood pressure

High blood pressure is bad for the heart. Medical News Today states that eating beetroot will help you regulate your blood flow. It contains dietary nitrates that lower the blood pressure. It lowers the risk of strokes and heart diseases, according to the site.

READ | Beetroot Juice: Get The Health Benefits of Drinking Beetroot Juice

Disclaimer: The content provided above is for information purpose. This is no way intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.