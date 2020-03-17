Social Distancing Rules: Is It Safe To Eat Outside, Go For A Walk, Or Get A Haircut?

The Coronavirus pandemic scare has caused countries to be in a state of lockdown. Individuals across the globe are wondering whether they should consume outside food or not. Is it safe to get a haircut, is it safe to take a walk outside in the wake of Coronavirus? We are here to answer all your queries related to social distancing, which has been advised by WHO and several other government websites like India's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Australian Government Health Department, and several others. Take a look.

What is Social Distancing?

Source: Shutterstock

The best way to reduce and prevent the spread of coronavirus disease is to practice social distancing. Social distancing, as the name suggests, requires one to keep a safe distance from other individuals in terms of physical contact. It is a necessary measure that needs to be taken as the COVID 19/ Coronavirus is a communicable disease that can spread through touch.

A well-known CDC official, Dr. Jay Butler, said during an interview with that Journal of the American Medical Association that "there's no hard-and-fast rule and that officials are simply trying to set a reasonable parameter to increase social distancing while not creating social isolation”.

What are the Social Distancing Rules

There are certain social distancing rules as per the World Health Organisation which one needs to follow to avert the possibility of catching Coronavirus, and they are as follows:

Do not step outside the house unless it's very crucial.

Staying indoors and eating home-cooked food is ideal under such circumstances.

Personal hygiene plays a crucial role as well. If someone coughs or sneezes in front of you, maintain distance, and always cover your face with a handkerchief or tissue.

If at all you must step outside, wear a face mask.

Avoid touching your face.

Avoid going to public places, and touching surfaces like lift buttons, doors, chairs, etc. with naked hands. Always use a tissue

Frequently wash your hands with soap. Use an alcohol-based sanitiser for handwash, especially before and after meals.

Avoid touch with any other individual.

Stay at a distance of a minimum of 1.5 meters away from people, especially those who are coughing and sneezing.

Is it safe to eat outside food?

As per the Public health experts, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the Food Association, going to a restaurant for a meal is highly risky. It is best to stay indoors and opt for a food delivery option instead. This is because restaurants are generally crowded and you never know if the person sitting on the next table next to you is a carrier of COVID 19 or not. Although it is best to consume home-cooked food, in case you do have a choice, then the next best-case scenario is to opt for a takeout of food delivery. It is recommended that you must not share your food or drinks with anyone, as it could potentially be dangerous in the current situation. Also, as per various government health authorities, is it instructed to curtail and social gatherings or functions like weddings, birthday parties, etc for the time being. Furthermore, traveling in a group is also banned.

Is it safe to go out and take a walk?

Source: Shutterstock

No, it is not safe to go for a walk during a pandemic situation like that of Coronavirus outbreak. This is because the Coronavirus disease can be borne by any individual walking on the road, and if you cross paths with them while they are coughing or sneezing you can get infected too. Staying indoors is the best option, and that's the reason why most countries have gone into a lockdown mode. In India, Italy and several Asian countries, schools, colleges, shopping complexes, gymnasiums, and public swimming pools are closed until further notice. The majority of private offices employees are working from home owing to the pandemic situation. Also as per various government health authorities, CDC, and WHO is it instructed to curtail and social gatherings or traveling abroad for the time being.

Is it safe to get a haircut done?

Thinking of getting a haircut or other beauty services done like facials, cleanups or mani-pedi is not advisable. By no means, a hairdresser can give a haircut without touching your head, face or neck. As per the social distancing, it is a bad idea to even step outside the home. Salons are public places where all kinds of people come and you never know who is infected with the disease. So it's best to trim your hair yourself, if you must, at home.