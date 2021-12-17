Sputnik V Jab Followed By Light Booster Shot Gives 3-7 Better Immunity: RDIF

Nearly a week after showing eagerness to provide India with Sputnik vaccines, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) has now revealed that its Sputnik V jabs induce a strong antibody response to Omicron. According to a report from ANI, it further claimed that these jabs will be further strengthened by Sputnik Light booster shots, which can provide three to seven times better protection than other vaccines including the mRNA shots. It also claimed that Sputnik Light's efficacy against the new and potentially deadlier variant Omicron will reach approximately 80% after two to three months.

"Sputnik V vaccination induces robust neutralizing antibody response to Omicron variant, which is further strengthened by Sputnik Light booster", as per the RDIF data report presented recently. The report also revealed that the virus-neutralizing antibodies against Omicron 2-3 months after Sputnik light booster were higher than antibodies developed against the wild-type six months after Sputnik V vaccination. Further, it also claimed that 100% of those who were revaccinated with Sputnik Light booster developed antibodies against the Omicron variant.

Status of Sputnik vaccines in India

Earlier on December 6, the RDIF had expressed its eagerness to supply the one-shot Sputnik Light vaccine and Sputnik M vaccine for adolescents to India. In a press release by the RDIF, it had stated that vaccines are part of the India-Russia strategic partnership. Talking about Sputnik's status around the world and in India, it added, "The Russian Sputnik V vaccine, which is one of the safest and most effective vaccines in the world (as demonstrated by the real-world data from Hungary, San Marino, Argentina, Serbia, Bahrain, Mexico, UAE and others) is already used in India following an emergency use authorization in April 2021. Sputnik V became the first foreign-made vaccine used in India."

Meanwhile, RDIF's biggest partner, Dr Reddy's laboratory has sought permission from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) to conduct a phase-3 clinical trial to evaluate the efficacy and safety of the Sputnik Light vaccine as a booster dose. On the other hand, the RDIF is also looking for a new partner in the Serum Institute of India (SII) as it has shown interest in partnering with the organisation for a higher rollout of the new vaccines.

