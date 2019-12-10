Squats Vs Lunges: Know Which Exercise Is Better For Your Lower Body

Squats and lunges are some of the best exercises that will help you tone your lower body and cut down the unnecessary fat that may be deposited there. These exercises are easy to perform. If you are confused as to which exercise is ideal to tone your lower body, then look no further. Sometimes, due to hectic schedules, you may not get enough time to perform both the exercises. Read below to know whether squats or lunges are better to help to target those muscle groups.

Squats

Squats can be performed by anyone easily. If you are planning to start with squats, then you need to learn to perform it properly. Squats are comparatively easier to perform than lunges. The difference is that when performing squats, you can balance your body weight on both legs.

Lunges

Lunges are a little more advanced than squats. If you are planning to perform lunges as beginners, it is advised that you start with reverse lunges. There are two types of lunges — front and reverse lunges. You can start with reverse lunges. Forward lunges, if not performed properly, can lead to a knee injury.

ALSO READ | Fitness: Exercise Tips That Will Help You Stay Driven To Workout

Muscles involved

Both squats and lunges focus on your glutes, hamstrings, and quads. They are known to target the same muscle groups. However, in lunges, your glutes and hamstrings are concentrated more. Whereas when you perform side lunges, your core muscles are targeted.

ALSO READ | Healthy Foods To Include In Your Diet As Your Grow Older

Balancing

When it comes to performing exercise that focuses on the same muscles, lunges will help you tone your lower body as well as correct your muscles imbalances. Squats will help you improve your strength in your legs. Performing this exercise will also help you reduce lower back pain. Performing the exercises regularly will help you achieve your desired results.

ALSO READ | Raisins: 5 Health Benefits Of Incorporating Raisins In Your Diet

Conclusion

If you want to opt between the two exercises, then it is advised to do lunges. That does not mean that squats are ineffective. The two exercises have their own advantages and disadvantages. You can perform the exercises alternately. That will help you tone your lower body and cut down the extra fat.

ALSO READ | Top Healthy Snacks That Will Help Lower Your Cholesterol Levels

Disclaimer: The content provided above is for information purposes only. This is no way intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.