Top Healthy Snacks That Will Help Lower Your Cholesterol Levels

Having high cholesterol levels can prove harmful to your body in many ways. It is also known to increase your risk of developing heart diseases. Regular exercise and a healthy diet can help you lower your cholesterol levels. Diet has a very potent effect on your cholesterol levels. Perhaps, engaging in healthy snacks may improve your health. If you are struggling with high cholesterol levels, then here are some healthy snacks that you may want to add to your diet:

Healthy snacks to help lower cholesterol levels

Popcorn

Popcorn is prepared for a whole grain food. It has high fibre content. This helps in easy digestion and helps aid proper bowel movements. This is one of the healthy snacks that is packed with nutrients. When prepared carefully in less oil and butter, popcorn is low in calories. To prepare one of these healthy snacks, air pop kernels and sprinkle some cheese for flavour.

Oatmeal

One of the healthiest and easiest ways to add low cholesterol to your diet is to consume a bowl of oatmeal every day. They are known to be one of the healthiest snacks. Oats are gluten-free and they have high fibre content that will aid proper digestion. They promote good gut health.

Nuts

Nuts including almonds, walnuts and peanuts are one of the healthiest snacks options that will help reduce cholesterol levels. They are known to be a good source of protein and healthy fats. Research has shown consuming nuts on a regular basis helps lower triglycerides, which promote plaques promotion in the arteries. You should consider eating nuts on a regular basis.

Fruits

Fruits may be low in calories and they are a rich source of vitamins and minerals. Fruits will help you stay full for longer and they will also satisfy your sweet cravings. Try to eat a variety of fruits with different colours for healthy benefits. Aim to have 2-3 servings on a daily basis. This will benefit you in many ways.

