Stress Due To COVID Pandemic Causes Irregular Menstrual Cycles: Study

A new study has shown that women experienced irregularities in the menstrual cycle due to an increase in stress of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to ANI. The findings of the study have been published in the 'Journal of Women's Health.' The new Northern Medicine study has analysed the impact of stress on periods of people. For the study, the researchers surveyed over 200 women in the United States between July and August 2020.

According to the study, approximately 54 per cent of the women experienced changes in the menstrual cycle after the outbreak of the COVID pandemic. Individuals who experienced higher levels of stress during the COVID pandemic were more likely to face heavier menstrual bleeding compared to people who had moderate stress levels, according to ANI. In addition, the people also faced a longer duration of their period after the start of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020.

Impact of COVID on menstrual cycle

Nicole Woitowich, research assistant professor of medical social sciences at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine said, "We know added stress negatively impact our overall health and well-being, but for women and people who menstruate, stress can also disrupt normal menstrual cycle patterns and overall reproductive health", according to ANI.

The study authors have informed that the study has shown the impact of the COVID pandemic on women's mental and reproductive health. As per the authors, prior research has found that women who experience mood disorders such as anxiety and depression have reported menstrual cycle irregularities. The women who have faced natural disasters, displacement, famine or defection also experience menstrual cycle irregularities.

Woitowich added that after the pandemic began, women could share questions or concerns about their menstrual cycles on social media. Woitowich said, "Given the unprecedented nature of the pandemic and its significant impact on mental health, this data is unsurprising and confirms many anecdotal reports in the popular press and on social media".

Woitowich added, "We are already seeing the ripple effects of what happens when we fail to consider the important facet of women's health as many are now experiencing menstrual cycle irregularities as a result of the COVID-19 vaccines or COVID-19 infection", according to ANI.

