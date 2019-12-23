Studies Suggest Weight Management And Exercise Can Reduce Risk Of Breast Cancer

Breast cancer is a major reason of death amongst women. The cure, however, is early diagnosis or prevention from the ailment. According to health reports, breast cancer affects women over forty years of age. According to medical reports and journals, it is the second common cause of death amongst women. However, regular diet and exercise can reduce the development of breast cancer, suggests a study.

Study proves daily exercise & checks on weight help women with breast cancer

According to a study that was published by the American Cancer Society and Journal of the National Cancer Institute, it is inferred that women with lesser weight and lesser body fat have a reduced risk of getting diagnosed with cancerous cells. The extensive study was performed under doctors and medical fraternity from Harvard T. H. Chan School of Public Health. Women above the age of fifty were required to be assessed, by measuring their weight and body fats and the production of cancerous cells for a period of over five years; once towards the start of the study and second time towards the end of the study. Over 18,000 women were tracked for the time span.

According to Dr Lauren Teras, the findings might be an inspiration for many women who are overweight and obese to reduce the excess fat. The results from the study can be a good excuse to exercise and start a good intake of food and dietary regulations. The study is credible due to the amount of time invested.

