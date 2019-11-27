Tahira Kashyap Says, 'Family, Husband's Support Important For Women With Breast Cancer'

Filmmaker and author Tahira Kashyap recently joined Milind Soman's breast cancer awareness run Pinkathon. The five-kilometre women's marathon run also focusses on promoting and encouraging women's fitness. Tahira fought with stage zero breast cancer and made a comeback after months of treatment and is reportedly under close medical attention. She took to Twitter to share her association with Pinkathon. At the promotional event for Pinkathon, Tahira talked about the importance of family support for people battling cancer.

Tahira joins Pinkathon with Milind Soman

Two reasons to be the mascot for 5kms #pinkathon

A) Early breast cancer detection awareness & self love

B) #milindsoman



I could be lying about the order though 😬@PinkathonIndia 15 December, let’s run!! pic.twitter.com/qBAuHeavJf — Tahira Kashyap Khurrana (@tahira_k) November 26, 2019

Tahira Kashyap stated that one cannot share the pain or struggle of going through cancer, but with the support of family, husband, children, immediate family members and friends, the struggle doesn't feel like a struggle. She added that the journey becomes easy, lovable and joyous with support from near and dear ones. Tahira noted that people thrive on love and she wishes that each and every person is surrounded by a lot of love.

Tahira had revealed about her journey with breast cancer through a heartfelt yet powerful post on social media last year. Tahira's husband Ayushmann Khurrana has evidently been very supportive of her journey. Tahira has become very open about her journey with cancer now and is seen regularly posting in regards to cancer awareness.

Tahira expressed furthermore that she wishes for every husband and every wife be there for each other through thick and thin. She stated that it was surprising for her to know that a lot of women, when diagnosed with cancer, get abandoned by their husbands. She added that everyone goes through struggle in their life but if one has the support of their people, the journey can become easier and peaceful.

