Study By Oxford Finds No Link Between Blood Pressure Drugs And Cancer

Scientists have found no evidence that the blood pressure medicines increased or caused the risk of cancer, according to a recent study published in the British Heart Foundation’s official website. Over the years, BP medications have been associated with the possibility of lung cancer and have been feared to pose severe health threats. Therefore, scientists at the University of Oxford conducted detailed research on 2,60,000 volunteers and at least 38 trials to find the link between cancer and the blood pressure medicines and published the findings on August 30. The use of antihypertensive medication and the health hazard of developing cancer was found to be conflicting, the researchers said in the study.

Researchers conducted investigations of five major antihypertensive drug classes that patients suffering from the BP issues are administered. These include angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors, angiotensin II receptor blockers (ARBs), beta-blockers, calcium channel blockers (CCBs), and diuretics. They then conducted trials to study the impact of these drugs on human health and in patients of cancer.

Scientists studied the risk of these hypertensive drugs in developing any type of cancer, of dying from cancer, and of developing breast, colorectal, lung, prostate, and skin cancers in the study. Further, they took note of any impact or differences in the effect of the same medication in the population sample basis age, gender, body size, smoking status, and previous antihypertensive medication use. In at least 15,000 new diagnoses of cancer that were reported in 4 years, and researchers ultimately found zero links between BP medicines and cancer.

“There was no evidence that any type of antihypertensive medication had an effect on the probability of developing breast, colorectal, lung, prostate or skin cancer. When participants were observed thoroughly in each trial, no indication that the risk of cancer increased with longer duration of use of these treatments was found, Oxford scientists confirmed in the study.

Result remained consistent

“This very large study has demonstrated that blood pressure-lowering drugs that help to prevent a heart attack or stroke do not increase the risk of developing cancer,” Professor James Leiper, our Associate Medical Director said. “This study provides further reassurance that their use is safe,” she added. Leiper added that the patients of blood pressure must continue to take their medication as prescribed to protect their heart and blood vessels without fears of developing cancer in the body.

Scientists at Oxford found that the drugs had no impact on all of the people who were involved in the research, and the findings were similar for each of the investigated patients of cancer. Age, gender, body size, smoking status, and previous antihypertensive medication use had no change of effect from the medicines. Each BP drug class was also compared in terms of its impact on health with all other control groups, including placebo, the standard treatment.

