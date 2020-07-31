COVID-19: Young children could spread infection more than adults, says study

Children younger than five years, with mild to moderate COVID-19, have much higher levels of the virus genetic material in their noses as compared to children at older ages, a new study has proved. These findings have now raised concerns of increased COVID-19 spread as schools and childcare centre move towards reopening. The research published in the journal JAMA Pediatrics comes as the coronavirus has spiralled out to infect 17,505,005 people.

As a part of the research, scientists found that children younger than five years could lead to a greater transmission of COVID-19 than adults. They now claim that it could have greater impactions for public safety as schools and childcare reopens.

"Our analyses suggest children younger than five years with mild to moderate COVID-19 have high amounts of the SARS-CoV-2 viral RNA in their nasopharynx compared with older children and adults," the scientists wrote in the study.

'Could lead to amplified transmission'

Speaking to international media reporters, Taylor Heald-Sargent, a pediatric infectious disease specialist and the lead author of the study said that the new findings are similar to those of respiratory syncytial virus RSV. Citing potential risks if public health restriction is repealed, he added that close sitting arrangements and behavioural habits of the children could lead to amplified transmission of the virus. "In addition to public health implications, this population will be important for targeting immunisation efforts as SARS-CoV-2 vaccines become available," the scientists concluded.

COVID-19 in India

In India, COVID cases stand at 16,38,871 of which 5,45,318 are active while 10,57,806 have recovered. As per the latest data from the union ministry, 35,747 people have died so far. In the latest development, 121 more Maharashtra Police personnel test positive for COVID-19 while 2 died in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 102. The total number of police personnel infected with Coronavirus stands at 9,217, out of which 7,176 have recovered and 1,939 are active cases, according to Maharashtra Police.

