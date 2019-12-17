Swimming Tips: What You Should Know Before Diving In For A Swim?

Swimming is one of an excellent form of a workout as it helps to build a healthy cardiovascular system as well as the muscles. Swimming is the fourth most popular activity done in the United States of America, according to several online portals. Swimming also helps to manage your stress, mood and also enhances your sleep quality. Here are some tips to remember before jumping in for a swimming workout.

Things to remember before a swimming workout

Remember that for beginners or even intermediate swimmers, swimming is a form of exercise that takes a lot of technical expertise to master. So if you are returning back for a swim workout and experience less stamina then don't get disheartened.

Do not avoid the swimming cap as if you have coloured or bleached hair, you may end up getting green hair due to the chlorine in the pool water.

Use water toys for mixing some fun into your usual swimming pool lap workouts. Toys like buoyancy belt, fins, paddles, and snorkels could provide a great workout experience.

Have a light breakfast with major carb content in your meal one hour before joining in for a swimming workout.

Always empty your bowels and bladder before going in for a swim as it will be uncomfortable otherwise.

For those who train for a triathlon, or gym-goers, they should remember to avoid doing static stretching before swimming, but dynamic warm-ups are harmless and could be done for 5 minutes before your swim.

Don't do heavy leg workout a night before or on the same day before your swim, because otherwise you won't have sufficient energy and won't be able to enjoy a good swim. However, you can do a leg workout in the evening if you have done your swim at noon so that your muscles get some rest before your next day swim at noon.

Don't swim if you have diarrhoea as its highly possible that you might infect the pool water. For children, it is advised that you take your kids for bathroom breaks every one hour.

