Swimming: Important Health Benefits Of This Fitness Activity

Swimming is considered as one of the best workout forms that provide overall fitness. Being a resistance exercise, swimming enables you to increase the body's strength, mobility, muscular capacity and thus help in resculpting the body. Even the Bollywood megastar Akshay Kumar swears by this form of workout. The 'Khiladi' Kumar is known to be a fitness enthusiast where health and fitness form an important part of his daily routine. Akshay Kumar says that swimming is a great leg exercise as well as works wonders for the cores as well. Take a look at the Housefull 4 star's swimming routine in a glimpse.

Benefits of swimming

No one can disagree that swimming is an excellent form of workout as it works on the entire body along with the cardiovascular system as well as the muscular system.

Swimming is the fourth most popular activity done in the United States of America, according to several online portals.

Swimming helps manage your stress, mood, and improves sleep as it works on the muscles and makes you feel tired enough to get sleepy after doing this aerobic exercise.

Swimming is also a good choice for people suffering from low back pain, it aids for most types of arthritis, for people suffering from diabetes and helps in keeping the blood sugar and high cholesterol in control as well.

Swimming inspiration from the legend, Michael Phelps

If you need any inspiration to kick start your swimming routine, focus on the most decorated Olympian swimming champion of all times Michael Phelps. Michael holds the title of having 28 medals at the Olympics. Many kids who want to start their Olympics career in swimming take inspiration and coaching from the ace swimming legend. According to the interviews given by the Olympian, he never took any holidays in the five-year span, he surrounded himself with people who supported his skill and he never let any failures stop him from being the top legend in his career. Michael Phelps is a living example of what consistency looks like with respect to your career, fitness or just in general.

