Swimming: Important Health Benefits Of This Fitness Activity

Swimming is considered as one of the best workout forms that provide overall fitness. Being a resistance exercise, swimming enables you to increase the body's strength, mobility, muscular capacity and thus help in resculpting the body. Even the Bollywood megastar Akshay Kumar swears by this form of workout. The 'Khiladi' Kumar is known to be a fitness enthusiast where health and fitness form an important part of his daily routine. Akshay Kumar says that swimming is a great leg exercise as well as works wonders for the cores as well. Take a look at the Housefull 4 star's swimming routine in a glimpse.
ALSO READ | Swimming Workout To Try For Overall Fitness - 3 Best Swimming Strokes To Try
ALSO READ| Suspended Goa Swimming Coach, Accused Of Rape, Gets Bail
ALSO READ | Rani Mukerji On Overcoming Hydrophobia For 'Mardaani 2': Was Disturbed, Had A Fear
If you need any inspiration to kick start your swimming routine, focus on the most decorated Olympian swimming champion of all times Michael Phelps. Michael holds the title of having 28 medals at the Olympics. Many kids who want to start their Olympics career in swimming take inspiration and coaching from the ace swimming legend. According to the interviews given by the Olympian, he never took any holidays in the five-year span, he surrounded himself with people who supported his skill and he never let any failures stop him from being the top legend in his career. Michael Phelps is a living example of what consistency looks like with respect to your career, fitness or just in general.
ALSO READ | Kevin Pietersen Can't Keep Calm After Finding Huge Crocodile In Swimming Pool: See Pic