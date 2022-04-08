Telangana: Neoretina Open State's First Dilation-free Retinal Imaging Centre For Diabetics

Neoretina Eyecare Institute, a diabetic retinopathy day-care in the state of Telangana announced on Thursday the launch of its new smart “2-minute” retina check-up initiative, the first of its kind in the state. It is a totally dilation free service, which eases the pain of waiting for hours in clinics.

The New Optos Imaging System, which reproduces a 200° single-capture optomap® retinal picture with unrivalled quality in less than a second, is at the heart of the Smart Retina check-up initiative. This ultra-widefield (UWF) 2-minute imaging method is developed for healthy eye screening, identifying deep-rooted retinal abnormalities, diabetic retinopathy staging, high blood pressure alterations in the retina, peripheral retinal degenerations, and uveitis.

This is designed for healthy eye screening, detecting deep-rooted retinal problems, staging of diabetic retinopathy &high blood pressure changes in retina. This makes it easy to identify & document diabetic changes & for the patient, the scanning takes less than a second:Dr Reddy pic.twitter.com/PU8pqwa5rr — ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2022

The Institute also opened IRIS, a new 4000 square foot eye diagnostics laboratory next to its existing 8000 square foot facility in Telangana. A state-of-the-art ophthalmic diagnostic centre with an optical, pharmacy and a premium private ward for patients are all located in the IRIS block.

Launching the facility, chief guest Prof. G.V.S. Murthy, Director, Indian Institute of Public Health, Hyderabad said, “The rapid increase in a load of Diabetic Retinopathy and other retinal conditions in India and with advances in retinal imaging techniques, it is imperative that efforts should be made to institutionalize screening of Diabetic Retinopathy in diabetic clinics and general practice to reduce visual impairment and blindness in diabetes by identifying and treating early.”

28-minute reduction in waiting time

The new sophisticated Neoretina Smart Retina Check-up is a walk-in eye screening initiative that will enhance practise flow and patient involvement. It is very convenient for patients of all ages. Optomap system pictures are faster to acquire and evaluate than conventional patient examination approaches, according to studies. After utilising centralised optomap imaging, recent research discovered a 28-minute (33 per cent) decrease in inpatient waiting time.

"We wanted to ease the pain of patients, who have to go through almost 2 hours of dilation ordeal. The new retinal imaging technology is exceptional for imaging pathology that we were unable to document in the past. It makes it easy for doctors to identify and document diabetic changes and helps patients see their scans and understand these critical changes. What is comforting for the patient is that the scanning takes less than a second," Dr P Raja Rami Reddy, Founder, Medical Director of Neoretina said to ANI.

Speaking on the launch of its new smart “2-minute” retina check-up initiative, Dr P Raja Rami Reddy said, "Patients can see and understand what you are looking at. It is reassuring for them, which is fulfilling for a doctor as well as their patients." He further added that the new IRIS facility can examine 100 patients per day.

It is pertinent to mention that Neoretina Eyecare Institute in Hyderabad is a pioneer in diabetic retinopathy daycare and a super speciality centre for diabetic eye care. According to the institute, it has an astounding 93% success rate in intricate retinal surgeries, allowing it to become one of the most respected eye hospitals in the country.